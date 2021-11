There are many types of campers and camping regimes. Some travel with friends and family to the remotest wilderness and others like to drive their RV and park at a nice spot with a view. In both cases, at the end of the day, one desires a nice chair to sit on and a decent table to serve up the meal. This is where the portable and convenient Bungalow Luggage for National Geographic comes to the fore.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO