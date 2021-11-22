ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Was ‘All My Loving’ the Last Song John Lennon Heard?

By Allison Rapp
 6 days ago
Most people who were around at the time can recall precisely where they were when they learned the news of John Lennon's assassination. New York City TV producer Alan Weiss vividly remembers the evening. On Dec. 8, 1980, Weiss left work at WABC, got on his motorcycle and headed...

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Queen Never Discussed Song Meanings With Each Other

Brian May said the members of Queen never discussed the meanings of their songs with each other, despite their “very, very close” relationship. He revealed the “surprise” approach to their work in an interview with BBC Radio 2 – broadcast to mark the 30th anniversary of Freddie Mercury’s death – after explaining the band also didn’t talk much about the singer’s AIDS diagnosis.
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Lindsey Buckingham Settles Accidental Plagiarism Issue

Lindsey Buckingham resolved a case of accidental plagiarism after recording a track he forgot he hadn’t written, its creators reported. The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist released “Swan Song” (available below) on his self-titled solo album, which arrived in September. He’d been given the demo on which it was based over 20 years ago, and with the passage of time, he hadn’t realized he hadn’t written it.
MUSIC
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

When the Beatles Began to Fracture on ‘Hello, Goodbye’

"Hello, Goodbye," the Beatles' 15th No. 1 hit in the U.S., may have been the true beginning of the end for the Fab Four. Recorded in October 1967 as work was wrapping on the Magical Mystery Tour project, the Paul McCartney-penned song was chosen as the band's single for the holiday season over John Lennon's lobbying for his own "I Am the Walrus." It stands as an early line of demarcation and separation in the group, reeling from the Aug. 27 death of manager Brian Epstein and already at odds over Magical Mystery Tour, and headed into the difficult processes of The Beatles and Let It Be albums.
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Listen to New Tony Iommi Track ‘Scent of Dark’

Tony Iommi has released “Scent of Dark,” his first rock composition since Black Sabbath’s final album 13. The instrumental track ties in with the launch of his signature perfume, also called Scent of Dark. It was created alongside his friend, perfumier Sergio Momo, who also plays guitar on the piece. The music video can be seen below.
MUSIC
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
John Lennon
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Rock and Roll Thanksgiving Roundtable: Here’s What Ruled in 2021

What rock music or rock music-related happenings from 2021 are you most thankful for? We asked our writers that question, and here's how they responded:. Allison Rapp: There's a lot to be thankful for this year. To state the obvious, it's been wonderful to get back to live gigs. It's true that you often don't fully realize what you have until it's gone, and to be physically present once again at some of my favorite venues, seeing some of my favorite artists, is an indescribable feeling, particularly here in New York City, where the pandemic struck hard. There's been a different feeling in the air at these shows. More specifically, I'm thankful that acts like Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Lindsey Buckingham – some of the most resilient names in rock — have returned to touring. They're road dogs at heart and it's so good to see them continuing to do what they do best in spite of both public and personal obstacles in the last year.
ENTERTAINMENT
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Is Freddie Mercury Rock’s Greatest Frontman?: Roundtable

On Nov. 24, 1991, the world lost one of its most singularly dynamic musical forces: Freddie Mercury. The singer left behind an impressive legacy, thanks to Queen's extensive catalog and a reputation for unmatched concert performances. Amazingly, Mercury's mystique seems to have only grown since his death, with stage shows, statues and a massive box-office blockbuster all celebrating the artist's work.
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Why Two Hours Was Cut From ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’

There may be no more iconic Thanksgiving film than John Hughes' Planes, Trains and Automobiles. And, like most iconic movies these days, it's now the subject of both remake rumors and intense nostalgia, the latter of which is increasingly taking the form of calls for the release of an original cut of the film that was three hours and forty-five minutes long. But the possible existence of this longer cut is only the start of a classic Hollywood tale: not only did the movie once exist in a much different form, two months before it opened it seemed almost certain to be a box-office disaster.
MOVIES
#All My Loving#Wabc#Newstimes#The New York Post#Sti
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Highs and Lows From the Rolling Stones’ 2021 Tour

The Rolling Stones played the final show of their 2021 No Filter Tour last night, bringing an eventful run for the band to a close. That the tour even took place was something of a minor miracle. Originally scheduled for summer 2020, the trek was pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Ted Nugent: Unreleased Damn Yankees Album Had ‘Great Moments’

At the turn of the '90s, the hard rock supergroup Damn Yankees notched two hit albums and toured heavily. Surviving the grunge storm (while also reportedly getting paid a million dollars to go away for a while), they came back together near the end of the decade for a planned third album to be released on John Kalodner's reboot of the '80s label Portrait Records.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Jay Leno to Play Ed Sullivan in Brian Epstein Biopic ‘Midas Man’

Jay Leno will play the role of Ed Sullivan in the upcoming Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man. Though Leno is best known for his long run hosting The Tonight Show, the comedian has ample acting experience. His early career credits include roles on the TV shows Laverne & Shirley and Alice, while he later made cameos as himself in a long list of films, such as Dave, Wayne’s World 2 and Wag the Dog. More recently, Leno appeared on the TV show Last Man Standing and provided voice work for the children’s animated series Mickey Mouse: Mixed-Up Adventures.
TV SHOWS
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Longtime Beach Boys Sideman Billy Hinsche Dies at 70

Billy Hinsche, longtime Beach Boys touring member and one-third of ‘60s pop-rock trio Dino, Desi and Billy, has died at age 70. Lucie Arnaz — daughter of I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and sister of the latter band’s Desi Arnaz Jr. — confirmed Hinsche’s death Saturday on Instagram, writing, “Giant cell carcinoma. Only diagnosed a couple weeks ago. It ravaged him like an out of control train.”
CELEBRITIES
Oneonta, NY
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York.

 https://wdhifm.com

