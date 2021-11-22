What Rachael Ray's Favorite Steakhouse Has To Offer

It seems the Twitterverse has chimed in about the monstrous machinery that passes for an ice cream machine on "Chopped." This isn't the first time social media users have expressed their consternation over the single piece of equipment that holds the fate of so many "Chopped" competitors in its hands. In 2013, an unattributed letter posted on Reddit implored the powers-that-be at Chopped, "For the love of all that is Holy, why don't you get another ice cream maker?" Indeed, the venerable beast has seen its share of mishaps. A Youtube feature recounts a few — like a spoon in the machine and a failure to turn it on — and shows judges uttering about "unhappy sounds" and even Martha Stewart herself dubbing one contestant's experiences as "total chaos."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO