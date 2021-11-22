ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Many locals experience same holiday grocery store shortages as the rest of the U.S.

By Cheyenne Pagan, Ciara Sutherland
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOHUk_0d4DF17f00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thanksgiving is around the corner, and many are finding their favorite items sold out before they can grab them thanks to the food supply chain issues and increasing food prices.

One Jacksonville mother and daughter duo went to their local grocery store to grab a few things before Thanksgiving on Thursday.

They told 9 On Your Side they got the last of one item and couldn’t find some ingredients to make their favorite dip.

“We were looking, we actually got the last of the collard greens. Searching for certain things in here is hard to find right now,” Dusty Haught and Kimberly McMaster, Jacksonville Residents. “We cannot find Fritos scoops and the Fritos cheese dip anywhere. I love it. We’re sad that we don’t have it,” they added.

However, when it comes to buying that turkey, experts say you should not have trouble finding one. But it just might cost last-minute shoppers a little more this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Shoppers show up in mass on Black Friday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — It’s the busiest shopping day of the year. Dozens of people came out to Evan St. to shop in-store like they did before the pandemic, instead of choosing to shop online. Because of the coronavirus pandemic last year, retailers kicked off deals ahead of Black Friday and did that again this […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Black Friday shoppers share their holiday experiences in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville Mall was busy on Friday with people doing holiday shopping this Black Friday. Marvin Lee was visiting his daughter in town and doing some shopping with her. He shared his experience of his first time Black Friday shopping in North Carolina and said he enjoyed the mall here. Lee also […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Turkey, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Lifestyle
WNCT

Small businesses face labor shortages ahead of holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s holiday shopping time. Small businesses though are no stranger to the nationwide staffing shortages. “I’ve been advertising for a manager for quite some time,” said Pam Carraway, Votre Boutique Owner. “Then just having sales staff willing to work, put in the hours because you work long hours during this time.” […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern lights its 30-foot Christmas tree

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the beginning of a beary Merry Christmas in New Bern, and tonight hundreds of people gathered in Union Point Park count down to light up the tree. Families from New Bern and surrounding communities were greeted by carolers, as they came together for the moment they all were waiting […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New Bern stores anticipating big things on Small Business Saturday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Small businesses in downtown New Bern were productive on Black Friday, and can more than likely expect another busy day on Saturday. Cheery holiday shoppers filled Middle Street as they waited for the sun to go down for the highly anticipated tree lighting. Business owner Amy Tyler said it was […]
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Weather#Thanksgiving#Food Drink#Fritos
WNCT

Swansboro’s holiday flotilla parade returns

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Locals enjoyed Swansboro’s Holiday Flotilla Parade this evening. Throughout the evening, boats decorated for Christmas drove around the Swansboro basin for people to see. There were also shops and restaurants open for people to enjoy. Some booths were set up for people to get snacks and drinks for a small donation. […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Favorite recipes from Georgia

(STACKER) – A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WNCT

New Bern kicks off holiday season with annual tree lighting event

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the beginning of a “Beary” Merry Christmas in New Bern, and Friday hundreds of people gathered in Union Point Park to count down to light up the tree. Families from New Bern and surrounding communities were greeted by carolers as they came together for the moment they all were […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Ready for holiday shopping? Check out these Thanksgiving 2021 deals now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re able to get a minute away from your family and the Thanksgiving festivities, be sure to check out the early Black Friday deals. Stores are rolling out sales earlier this year, and with possible shopping delays, it’s a great idea to get a jump […]
SHOPPING
WNCT

Over 400 turkey sandwiches served to troops on Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The USO brought food and games to service members training at Camp Devil Dog in Jacksonville. They say it’s a way to let these troops know they’re always there for them.  For many of these service members, it’s their first time away from home during the holidays and this was a way […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Donation to Save-A-Lot in Florence helps feed community

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Thanksgiving spirit flowed through the four walls of the Save-A-Lot grocery store in downtown Florence. The new business opened up last month after a 20-year dream from Tim Waters. It was also in an effort to combat food insecurities and accessibility in the Pee Dee area. Councilman George Jebaily and […]
FLORENCE, SC
WNCT

Beau’s Buddies holds its 10th annual turkey trot for tots

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members joined forces with Beau’s Buddies Cancer Fund Thursday for their 10th annual turkey trot for tots. They are raising money to help those fighting cancer in Greenville. Roughly 700 participants ran and walked along Greenville Boulevard and Elm St for the 5-K this morning and this year’s turnout was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy