Many locals experience same holiday grocery store shortages as the rest of the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thanksgiving is around the corner, and many are finding their favorite items sold out before they can grab them thanks to the food supply chain issues and increasing food prices.

One Jacksonville mother and daughter duo went to their local grocery store to grab a few things before Thanksgiving on Thursday.

They told 9 On Your Side they got the last of one item and couldn’t find some ingredients to make their favorite dip.



“We were looking, we actually got the last of the collard greens. Searching for certain things in here is hard to find right now,” Dusty Haught and Kimberly McMaster, Jacksonville Residents. “We cannot find Fritos scoops and the Fritos cheese dip anywhere. I love it. We’re sad that we don’t have it,” they added.

However, when it comes to buying that turkey, experts say you should not have trouble finding one. But it just might cost last-minute shoppers a little more this year.

