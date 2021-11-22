ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

You'll fall hard for Boothbay Harbor

By Debbie Stone
northwestprimetime.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m on a treasure hunt for trolls at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine. Yes, trolls – five mammoth-sized creatures who want to impart lessons they’ve learned about trees to all who find them. And they’re located deep in the forest, reached by a series of trails within this...

northwestprimetime.com

Comments / 0

Related
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor second annual buoy tree glows over Pier 1

The Boothbay Harbor Pier 1 buoy tree is alight for the second year in a row. Mark, Dianne and Eric Gimbel brought several local people and businesses together to get the 925-buoy tree up before the beginning of Thanksgiving week. “We love it,” said Mark Gimbel, owner of Windjammer Emporium...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
gon.com

Giant Gator In The Deer Woods

An exciting aspect of deer hunting is you never know what you might see during an outing in the woods. A bowhunter in Macon County got more excitement than he was expecting—or wanting—when he witnessed what looked more like a scene from Jurrasic Park than something you’d see during a deer hunt.
MACON COUNTY, GA
24/7 Wall St.

25 Retro Restaurant Dishes We Might Never See Again

Food fashions come and go just like fashions of any other kind. Availability of new ingredients, increased familiarity with different cuisines, the imagination of chefs and restaurateurs, and simply changing consumer tastes all help shape what restaurant serve. Every era writes its own menus. These are food fads from the decade you were born. Until […]
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
lcnme.com

Fundraising Raffle for Boothbay V.E.T.S. Project

The Pemaquid Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution furnished a contemporary coastal-themed miniature dollhouse valued at over $500 for a fundraiser to help raise money to purchase a trailer for the Boothbay V.E.T.S. project for homeless veterans. Each trailer costs $8,000 to complete. The dollhouse is all 1:12 scale...
BOOTHBAY, ME
The Guardian

Chrysanths float your boat? Then you’ll fall for this late-flowering beauty from Korea

A little flurry of colour right now wouldn’t go amiss. A blaze of pink or yellow to catch on the way out of the door will remind you that winter is not stealing everything. To say little of how pleased the pollinators will be that there’s still something to forage. It’s surprising, then, that Korean chrysanthemums are not more well known. If dahlias float your boat, let me introduce you to your next big love.
GARDENING
Hamptons.com

Fall Harvest on the Harbor

The Restaurant at Baron’s Cove is pleased to share its new autumn menu featuring seasonal fall fare and locally sourced ingredients from around the East End and beyond. Highlights from Executive Chef Nicholas Vogel’s new seasonal menu include Truffle Potato Gnocchi with herb & shallot cream sauce, truffle pate, and parmesan; Scallops a la Plancha with grenobloise, cherry tomato & frisee; Grilled Cauliflower Steak with local broccoli, crispy new potatoes, citrus labneh, salsa verde; a Local Fish of the day market catch sourced from local Montauk fishmongers; Moules Frites with garden herbs, cherry tomatoes, coconut milk, sriracha and lemongrass broth, served with shoestring fries; a Berkshire 12oz Bone-In Pork Chop, 24-hour apple cider brined; Prime 12oz. New York Strip sourced from Snake River Ranch farms, finished with Amagansett Sea Salt; and other seasonal delights.
RESTAURANTS
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor selectmen to meet Nov. 22

Boothbay Harbor selectmen will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 via Zoom only to review licenses, discuss a citizen’s request to remove fluoride from public water supply, get an update on the Atlantic Avenue sidewalk, and to discuss comprehensive plan work. The meeting will also be held via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85400021452....
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Restaurants#Danish

Comments / 0

Community Policy