You'll fall hard for Boothbay Harbor

The Restaurant at Baron’s Cove is pleased to share its new autumn menu featuring seasonal fall fare and locally sourced ingredients from around the East End and beyond. Highlights from Executive Chef Nicholas Vogel’s new seasonal menu include Truffle Potato Gnocchi with herb & shallot cream sauce, truffle pate, and parmesan; Scallops a la Plancha with grenobloise, cherry tomato & frisee; Grilled Cauliflower Steak with local broccoli, crispy new potatoes, citrus labneh, salsa verde; a Local Fish of the day market catch sourced from local Montauk fishmongers; Moules Frites with garden herbs, cherry tomatoes, coconut milk, sriracha and lemongrass broth, served with shoestring fries; a Berkshire 12oz Bone-In Pork Chop, 24-hour apple cider brined; Prime 12oz. New York Strip sourced from Snake River Ranch farms, finished with Amagansett Sea Salt; and other seasonal delights.
