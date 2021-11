Rainbow Six Extraction has been on the receiving end of everything from criticism to indifference since it was first unveiled, but ahead of its launch in the not-too-distant future, Ubisoft has been revealing new details on the co-op shooter in an attempt to sway opinion. In a new trailer, the company has shared details on what its endgame content will look like, and what you can expect from its post-launch support.

