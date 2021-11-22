ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm super excited!' Fred Sirieix and Jay Blades confirm they will take part in Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special during It Takes Two

Fred Sirieix and Jay Blades will take part in the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, it was announced on Monday's episode of It Takes Two.

The First Dates maître d', 49, and the Repair Shop star, 51, are the first celebrities to be unveiled for the upcoming festive show.

It will see six couples take to the floor to perform a seasonal routine in a bid to impress judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H66y3_0d4DDGCt00
Incredible: Fred Sirieix (pictured) and Jay Blades will take part in the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, it was announced on Monday's episode of It Takes Two

Fred, who will dance with Dianne Buswell, said: 'I absolutely love Christmas so I'm delighted to be taking part in the Strictly Christmas special and to be partnered with the magnificent Dianne.

'I hope my dance moves bring some Christmas joy to everybody watching at home and don't make the judges say, "Bah, Humbug!"'

Dianne was recently forced to make an early exit from the dance show's latest series as her on-screen partner Robert Webb pulled out two years after open-heart surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kC556_0d4DDGCt00
Exciting! The First Dates maître d', 49, and the Repair Shop star, 51, (pictured) are the first celebrities to be unveiled for the upcoming festive show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBFNx_0d4DDGCt00
Beaming: Fred, who will dance with Dianne Buswell (pictured), said: 'I absolutely love Christmas so I'm delighted to be taking part in the Strictly Christmas special and to be partnered with the magnificent Dianne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SD8Wu_0d4DDGCt00
Happy: Jay gushed: 'I'm super excited, times two! One, because I'm going to learn a new dance apart from the 'Dad' dance, and two because I'm going to be on Strictly!'

She recently told Women's Health: '[Robert's] health is obviously the most important thing in all this. I'm just glad that it was caught in time so there's no damage to his heart.'

Meanwhile, Jay is 'super excited' to be on the show but his professional partner, Luba Mushtuk, may have her work cut out after he admitted the only moves he knows are 'dad dancing'.

He gushed: 'I'm super excited, times two! One, because I'm going to learn a new dance apart from the 'Dad' dance, and two because I'm going to be on Strictly!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8fHH_0d4DDGCt00
Team: Rylan Clark-Neal appeared to be having a blast as he chatted away to Fred and Dianne

'It's a show that I've always admired, and I can't wait to see how I perform!'

The coronavirus pandemic meant there was no Strictly Christmas special in 2020, but since 2014, the festive episodes have seen former contestants go head-to-head.

In 2019, series 15 runner-up Debbie McGee won with Kevin Clifton, while in 2018, Aton Merrygold - who had also taken part in series 15 - won with Janette Manrara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKlG2_0d4DDGCt00
Champions: Series 15 runner-up Debbie McGee previously won with Kevin Clifton (both pictured in 2019), while in 2018, Aton Merrygold - who had also taken part in series 15 - won with Janette Manrara

IN THIS ARTICLE
