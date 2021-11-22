Richmond police identify 18-year-old shot and killed in Westover neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A teenager died at the hospital on Thursday, Nov. 11 after being shot on Larrymore Road near Erich Road.

According to Richmond police, the 18-year-old victim was Daveon Elliot. He was a Richmond resident.

Following the shooting Elliot was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle at around 8:30 p.m. He had a gunshot wound and died shortly after getting to the hospital.

Elliot was one of two students listed as a victim of gun violence at a Richmond School Board meeting last week. The other was 14-year-old Rahquan Logan, who was shot along with three other people on Nine Mile Road.

Anyone with information about Elliot’s death can call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

