ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond police identify 18-year-old shot and killed in Westover neighborhood

By Emma North
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acVRY_0d4DCuK400

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A teenager died at the hospital on Thursday, Nov. 11 after being shot on Larrymore Road near Erich Road.

According to Richmond police, the 18-year-old victim was Daveon Elliot. He was a Richmond resident.

Man shot and killed at apartment building on East Marshall Street

Following the shooting Elliot was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle at around 8:30 p.m. He had a gunshot wound and died shortly after getting to the hospital.

Elliot was one of two students listed as a victim of gun violence at a Richmond School Board meeting last week. The other was 14-year-old Rahquan Logan, who was shot along with three other people on Nine Mile Road.

Anyone with information about Elliot’s death can call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

UPDATE: Man dead in officer-involved shooting stemming from a domestic dispute in Roanoke County

UPDATE 11:20 a.m. (11/27/21): Roanoke County Police have updated the details surrounding the officer-involved shooting from Friday night. According to police, the incident began with a domestic dispute involving a weapon. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Lanter Street in the North Lakes area around 7 p.m. While on the scene, officers set up […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Westover#Gun Violence#Crime Stoppers#Richmond School Board#Major Crimes#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Travis McMichael, the man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, was convicted of murder Wednesday. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole. McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, grabbed guns and […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy