Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (abdomen) is questionable to play Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. Lillard sat out Sunday and he remains questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00pm ET and Lillard could wind up coming down to a game-time decision. Anfernee Simons will likely draw another start if Lillard remains out Monday, and C.J. McCollum will be in line for another uptick in usage.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO