Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a man accused of robbing a convenience store in Suffolk late Friday evening.

According to Suffolk Police, the armed robbery occurred around 11 p.m. Friday at a convenience store located in the 600 block of E. Washington Street.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect, described as a man wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and a beanie, entered the business and pulled out a handgun demanding money.

After receiving an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot. There were no reported injuries.

Suffolk Police released photos of the suspect involved in the robbery.

Suffolk Armed Robbery, Nov. 22, (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Police)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

