Update: Jessica Wells spoke to E! News about the loss of her husband and former X-Factor star Thomas Wells, praising him as a "awesome, unique person" and calling him her best friend. Read her comments below. __________ The world has lost a rising talent. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other reality shows, died on November 13, his wife Jessica Wells wrote on Facebook. He was 46. "It was a work-related accident," Jessica told E! News on Saturday, Nov. 27. "It caused him to have no oxygen in his brain, which caused his body to kind of fail." In a Facebook video filmed at Thomas' gravesite, Jessica said, "I feel like...
