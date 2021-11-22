ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

FHFA: Fannie, Freddie Sold More than 130,000 Nonperforming Loans Since 2014

aba.com
 5 days ago

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have sold 130,808 nonperforming loans as of June 30, with a total unpaid balance of $24.5 billion, according to the Non-Performing Loan Sales Report released today...

bankingjournal.aba.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Fannie And Freddie Could Be Used To Accomplish Biden's Housing Goals

After months of negotiations, House Democrats voted to pass Spending Bill that proposes to spend over $150B on housing. Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) And Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) were created by Congress. They perform an important role in the nation’s housing finance system – to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the mortgage market. They provide liquidity (ready access to funds on reasonable terms) to the thousands of banks, savings and loans, and mortgage companies that make loans to finance housing. Combined, they single-handedly enable and facilitate the 30-year fixed rate mortgage that powers the American dream of home ownership on an equal opportunity basis.
U.S. POLITICS
aba.com

Report: Credit Card Purchase Volume Increases Sharply in Second Quarter

Credit card monthly purchase volumes increased sharply in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2021, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers, according to the American Bankers Association’s latest Credit Card Market Monitor released today. Purchase volumes rose 13.7% for super-prime accounts in the second quarter from the last quarter, 15.5% for prime accounts and 16.6% for subprime accounts.
CREDITS & LOANS
mortgageorb.com

Freddie Mac Sells $16.6 Million in Distressed First Lien Loans

Freddie Mac has sold via auction 68 non-performing residential first lien loans (NPLs) serviced by Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Restora LLC. Restora LLC is majority owned by Restorative Neighborhood Resources LLC (RNR). Skid Row Housing Trust is the sole member of RNR. It provides permanent supportive housing so that...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
nationalmortgagenews.com

FHFA needs to get aggressive on small balance loans

Later this month, the Federal Housing Finance Agency is expected to raise the conforming loan limit to a baseline of $650,000 and to nearly $1 million in high-cost markets. The current conforming loan limits for single-family homes are $548,250 and $822,375, respectively. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are restricted by...
ECONOMY
aba.com

N.Y. Fed: Credit Application, Approval Rates Rise

Consumer credit demand sharply rebounded in 2021, with most credit application rates rising and returning to 2019 levels, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s latest Credit Access Survey released today. The survey gauges consumers’ experiences and expectations regarding credit over the previous year. The results show that...
PERSONAL FINANCE
rismedia.com

FHFA Releases 2022 Scorecard for Fannie, Freddie and CSS

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) released the 2022 Scorecard for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Common Securitization Solutions, LLC (CSS). The purpose of the 2022 Scorecard is to hold the enterprises and CSS accountable for fulfilling their core mission requirements by promoting sustainable and equitable access to affordable housing and operating in a safe and sound manner.
ECONOMY
realtybiznews.com

FHFA tells Fannie & Freddie to focus on housing affordability in 2022

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has put affordability at the top of its agenda in its annual to-do list for government-sponsored enterprises, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In its 2022 Scorecard, the FHFA also called on Fannie and Freddie to update their pricing frameworks to boost support for “core mission borrowers”. The target is loan-level price adjustments, or risk-based fees for borrowers, that housing advocates say increase the cost of homeownership for those who can least afford it.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freddie Mac#Foreclosure#Fannie Mae#Fhfa#Freddie Sold
aba.com

Letter to FHFA re: Enterprise Regulatory Capital Framework Proposal

Re: Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Request for Comments – RIN 2590-AB17. The American Bankers Association (ABA) appreciates this opportunity to comment on the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) proposal to amend the Enterprise Regulatory Capital Framework (ERCF) by refining the prescribed leverage buffer amount (PLBA or leverage buffer) and credit risk transfer (CRT) securitization framework for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises or GSEs).
REAL ESTATE
CNN

Sky high home prices may push Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to back loans of nearly $1 million

Home prices all over the country have seen stratospheric increases within the past year, as demand for homes spiked and inventory tanked. But higher prices are expected to push the limits of conforming loans to what experts anticipate may be record increases in 2022, with the maximum loan limit at nearly $1 million for high-cost areas. The expected increases were reported by the Wall Street Journal Tuesday, and industry publications have been forecasting the changes, too.
REAL ESTATE
bdmag.com

Fannie, Freddie to Buy Mortgages up to $1M

Government support will make loans on mortgages for more expensive homes cheaper and more accessible. According to The Real Deal, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will increase loan limits in the coming weeks, making it easier for buyers of more expensive homes to get mortgages. The Wall Street Journal reports that the conforming loan limit is expected to rise to a baseline of $650,000 and to nearly $1 million in high-cost markets. The current conforming loan limits for single-family homes are $548,250 and $822,375, respectively.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
mortgageorb.com

FHFA Scores Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Common Securitization Solutions

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has released the 2022 Scorecard for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Common Securitization Solutions LLC (CSS). The purpose of the 2022 Scorecard is to hold the GSEs and CSS accountable for fulfilling their core mission requirements by promoting sustainable and equitable access to affordable housing and operating in a safe and sound manner.
ECONOMY
connectcre.com

$105M Fannie Mae Loan to Refi Six Multifamily Assets

Fannie Mae loans of $105.24 million were recently arranged on behalf of Goldrich Kest for six multifamily properties located throughout California. The 15-year fixed-rate full-term interest-only loans will be used to refinance the apartment communities. The three market-rate properties and three Section 8 affordable properties are in five cities with strong demand for multifamily housing: Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Capitola and Baldwin Park.
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgagenews.com

New-home loan applications increase at fastest pace since January

Applications for new single-family homes dropped off sharply from one year ago, but volumes increased on a month-over-month basis to reach their highest level since January. October’s new-home loan activity jumped up by 6% compared to September, according to the latest results from the Mortgage Bankers Association's Builder Application Survey. But on an annual basis, October’s numbers were 15.2% lower than those from the same month in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Sales, Automation, VA Cash Out Products; Inflation and Rates; Freddie and Fannie Updates

This morning I head to Kansas for the MBAKC annual membership luncheon later this week. Home price appreciation is doing just fine in Kansas City, and has been for quite some time, and here’s a fact: the windiest city in the United States is Dodge City where the average wind speed is 14 miles per hour. Here’s another fact: He’s been in it ever since for free. While we’re on servicing, although a large number of companies are selling their servicing either to raise cash or ahead of tax treatment changes, many companies either aren’t selling or are adding, and a certain percentage of them may want to take a gander at the current STRATMOR blog, “A Primer on Hedging Servicing.” (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Richey May, a recognized leader in providing specialized advisory, audit, tax, technology, and other services in the mortgage industry and in banking.)
MLS
aba.com

FHFA Issues 2021 Performance, Accountability Report

The Federal Housing Finance Agency today released its annual performance and accountability report for 2021. The report focused on the agency’s efforts to meet three strategic goals, including: ensuring that the entities it oversees operate in a safe and sound manner; fostering liquid, stable and accessible national housing finance markets and strengthening the agency’s workforce and infrastructure.
ECONOMY
aba.com

Fed: Banking System Conditions Improved in 2021 as Banks Remain Strong

The financial condition of the banking system remained strong and improved during the first half of 2021, despite some lingering concerns, the Federal Reserve found in its latest supervision and regulation report released today. As the economic recovery from COVID-19 continued in the first half of the year, banks saw early signs of loan growth emerging, along with falling delinquencies and forbearances, and an increase in profitability, the Fed said.
PERSONAL FINANCE
aba.com

Small Business Credit Card Satisfaction Surges

Small business credit card customer satisfaction surged 12 points from last year (rising to 852 on a 1,000-point scale) as 32% of small business customers say they are financially better off than they were a year ago, according to a new survey by J.D. Power. The U.S. Small Business Credit...
CREDITS & LOANS
aba.com

ABA Urges FHFA to Refine Proposed Amendments to GSE Capital Framework

In a comment letter today, the American Bankers Association urged the Federal Housing Finance Agency to further refine proposed amendments to the capital framework for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac relating to the prescribed leverage buffer amount and credit risk transfers. The association told FHFA that current proposals to revise...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy