Talib Kweli publicly labelled Kanye West a “poser” in response to Ye’s “backpack rap” comments during his extensive Drink Champs interview. The Black Star member took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter, writing the dictionary definition of a “poser” and admitting that he was unsure of how to react. “Poser (noun) – a person who pretends what he or she is not… an affected or insincere person,” he wrote in the caption of the interview snippet. “Real question- since when did we celebrate posers in hip-hop? I don’t even know whether to laugh or be offended anymore.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO