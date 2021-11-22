DEVELOPING STORY: Hunter Shot in Edmeston on Saturday

Bart the Bear II, who was featured in such movies as Dr. Dolittle 2, Into the Wild and We Bought a Zoo, has died. He was 21.
After a decline in his health this year, Bart died peacefully at home over the weekend in Heber City, Utah, it was announced Monday by Ryan Lutey, executive director of the Vital Ground Foundation.
Bart served as an ambassador for Vital Ground, a Missoula, Montana-based land trust that is focused on conserving grizzly bear habitat, preserving genetic corridors for all wildlife and botanicals and preventing conflicts between bears and people.
“He leaves an enormous legacy of...
