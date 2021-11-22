Atlanta to see first freeze Tuesday morning

First fall freeze ahead

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta is likely to see its first freeze in 279 days on Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the average date for the first freeze of the year is Nov. 13, so we’re a little late this year.

What you need to know:

Temperatures will fall below freezing

Wind chill will make it feel like it’s in the mid 20s

Skies will remain clear

