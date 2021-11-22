Atlanta to see first freeze Tuesday morning
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta is likely to see its first freeze in 279 days on Tuesday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the average date for the first freeze of the year is Nov. 13, so we’re a little late this year.
What you need to know:
- Temperatures will fall below freezing
- Wind chill will make it feel like it’s in the mid 20s
- Skies will remain clear
