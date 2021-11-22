ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta to see first freeze Tuesday morning

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
First fall freeze ahead

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta is likely to see its first freeze in 279 days on Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the average date for the first freeze of the year is Nov. 13, so we’re a little late this year.

What you need to know:

  • Temperatures will fall below freezing
  • Wind chill will make it feel like it’s in the mid 20s
  • Skies will remain clear

Several warming stations opening in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — As temperatures plummet across metro Atlanta, several warming stations are opening to keep people out of the cold overnight. City of Atlanta officials say that because of the anticipated frigid temperatures on Friday night, they will be opening an emergency warming shelter at 8 p.m. at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center located at 3404 Delmar Lane NW.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
