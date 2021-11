If the pioneers who brought Popeyes to the United Kingdom had listened to their focus group, they wouldn't have had this problem. But the chicken chain's British executives opted to go with tradition, rather than heed their fear of cultural confusion, per The New York Times. After all, a fast food restaurant with roots in the southern U.S. simply must offer biscuits on the side. But to Britons, a biscuit is a small, thin cookie dense and durable enough to stand a good dunk in hot tea, according to the blog published by Renshaw, a British maker of baking ingredients. In America, a biscuit is a soft, round, buttery, baked thing that will remind UK natives of their scones, per the Classic Cornish Hampers blog.

