For the second straight season, AJ Pollock proved to be one of the best bargains in baseball. Not only that, he had one of best seasons of his career in 2021. The 33-year-old outfielder was excellent for the Dodgers, as he was consistently one of the best bats in the lineup. Pollock hit just under .300 while posting an OPS of .892, the best of his big-league career. In addition to a career-high OPS, he also had career-bests in OPS+ (137) and wRC+ (137).

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO