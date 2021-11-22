Biden thanks first responders after 5 people were killed when an SUV drove into crowds at a Wisconsin Christmas parade

President Joe Biden speaks during an announcement at the South Court Auditorium of Eisenhower Executive Office Building on November 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden thanked the first responders after Waukesha's deadly parade on Sunday.

A Christmas parade turned to carnage after an SUV plowed into a crowd, killing at least five.

Biden said his administration is monitoring the situation "very closely."

President Joe Biden on Monday thanked the first responders after an SUV drove through the barricades of a Christmas parade in a small Wisconsin city and rammed into a crowd of people on Sunday evening.

"We're all grateful [for] the extraordinary work of first responders, from law enforcement to emergency doctors, who are working around the clock to deal with the terrible consequences of what happened last night," Biden said, addressing the nation on the tragedy.

At least five people are confirmed dead and 48 others injured after Darrell E. Brooks, 39, "intentionally" drove into the crowd, police said on Monday.

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson told reporters that Brooks was involved in a domestic dispute minutes before the deadly incident.

"Last night, people in Waukesha were gathered to celebrate the start of a season of hope and togetherness and Thanksgiving," he said. "This morning, Jill and I, and the entire Biden family — and I'm sure all of us — pray that that same spirit is going to embrace and lift up all the victims of this tragedy, bringing comfort to those recovering from the injuries and wrapping the families of those who died in the support of their community."

"An entire community is struggling — struggling to cope with the horrific act of violence," Biden said.

City officials have warned that death and injury figures could change.