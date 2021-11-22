Red Flag Warning issued for Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills by NWS
Effective: 2021-11-22 15:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Scotts Bluff National...alerts.weather.gov
