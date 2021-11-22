SoCal 9-year-old, who spent 1,445 days in foster care, adopted by her former teacher

A total of 165 Los Angeles County children in foster care were officially adopted by their forever families on National Adoption Day on Saturday.

That included 9-year-old Loralie, who spent 1,445 days in the foster care system starting at the age of 4. But now, she is officially a member of the Henry family in La Verne.

Her new mom, Zoe Henry, was her second grade teacher.

Henry says she knew Loralie was her daughter the moment the little girl walked into her classroom.

"She completes our family, she completes our life. She brings such adventure and joy and fun and spunkiness to everything that we do, so it's perfect. It's perfect. Don't cry? OK," Henry said as she held back tears.

The adoption event was virtual for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

This week, the Henrys say they will celebrate their first Thanksgiving together as a big, blended family.

The L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services has more than 32,000 children in its care.

3-year-old boy's adoption photo goes viral.