Rashida Tlaib challenged on bill to empty federal prisons

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKzD8_0d4D9HGP00


M ichigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib appeared to reverse her opinion on a bill she supported in 2020 that would close all federal prisons over a period of time.

Tlaib, when grilled by Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, admitted there are still types of people who should be behind bars.

RASHIDA TLAIB ADMITS SHE ONLY WORE MASK AT EVENT BECAUSE GOP 'TRACKER' WAS NEARBY

"I endorsed the BREATHE Act and looking at federal policies and how we incarcerate," she said."I don't even know if our society would even know how to rehabilitate every single person that wants to harm people."

The BREATHE Act was created by activists from the Movement for Black Lives in response to the death of George Floyd. Tlaib endorsed the bill at the time, along with fellow "Squad" member Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Massachusetts Democrat.

The provision of the bill discussed in the interview was the call to close all federal prisons.

The bill involved a "time-bound plan to close all federal prisons and immigration detention centers," the BREATHE ACT said .

Tlaib argued that political pundits often cite the "worst of the worst" criminals in prison to justify harsh sentencing and emphasized that not everyone in jail is the same.

She said that many individuals in prison should be rehabilitated instead of incarcerated. She also said that there have been many examples of people who have been released from prison who have not been properly rehabilitated.

"They would have been rehabilitated if we came with care first instead of criminalization," she said. "I don't think there's any rehabilitation happening right now for those that actually have mental health issues."

Tlaib's support for the BREATHE Act was not the only time she called for ending prisons. In a tweet from April , Tlaib also explicitly called for an end to "incarceration and policing."

"No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed," she said.

Florida Phoenix

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. A letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
Axios

Rashida Tlaib calls filibuster an instrument of racism

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) defended her view that defenders of the filibuster are partly motivated by racism on Sunday's episode of “Axios on HBO,” citing historic examples in which the filibuster was used to scuttle legislation that would benefit or protect Black Americans. What they're saying: "I do not support...
Axios

Rashida Tlaib warns of “corporate Dems” killing Biden bill

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) told "Axios on HBO" she's "fearful" of what will happen to President Biden's big social spending bill in the Senate because "corporate Democrats" — including Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — are serving special interests. Driving the news: "I know that they've been...
NEWS10 ABC

Durbin calls for Garland to remove federal prisons director

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee demanded Tuesday that Attorney General Merrick Garland immediately fire the director of the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons after an Associated Press investigation detailing serious misconduct involving correctional officers. Sen. Dick Durbin’s demand came two days after the AP revealed...
WashingtonExaminer

