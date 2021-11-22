ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Donate to Season of Hope Monday at Atascadero Fire Station 1

By KSBY Staff
 5 days ago
This week is a time to show thanks and give back to those in need for the holiday season.

Ahead of Thanksgiving this week, KSBY is working to gather as many donations as possible in our 10th Annual Season of Hope.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors on the Central Coast.

On Monday, KSBY Anchor Neil Hebert will be broadcasting live from 5-7 p.m. at Atascadero Fire Station 1 located at 6005 Lewis Ave, Atascadero.

Everyone in the community is invited to stop by, say 'hello," and drop off any news, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items.

Monetary donations are also being accepted.

For a list of suggested donations or more information about Season of Hope, click here.

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

