Boris Johnson' claims speech in South Shields 'went over well' despite stumbling and bizarre remarks about Peppa Pig World

Boris Johnson was today forced to defend himself publicly after his rambling delivery of a high-profile speech to business leaders led to fresh questions about his performance as prime minister.The car-crash speech came ahead of a threatened Conservative backbench rebellion against last-minute changes to the PM’s flagship reforms to the care system which have been widely branded unfair to poorer pensioners.Addressing the CBI’s annual conference in the port of Tyne, Mr Johnson compared himself to Moses, made “vroom, vroom” car noises, cracked risqué jokes, stumbled over his words, fell silent for almost half a minute after losing his place...
Comments / 0