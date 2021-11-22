ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson' claims speech in South Shields 'went over well' despite stumbling and bizarre remarks about Peppa Pig World

Sunderland Echo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PM said he thought his speech at the CBI annual conference at the Port of Tyne “went over well” despite...

www.sunderlandecho.com

The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson should start listening to his critics – instead of slamming the door on them

Had enough of Peppa Pig yet? Parents with preschoolers needn’t answer because I’m aware that they’ll reply: “Of course we bloody have.” I’ve been there.Nope, it’s Boris Johnson’s rambling train wreck of a speech to the CBI, in which he was quick to wax lyrical about the cartoon porker that I’m talking about. It created quite the storm and jump-started a discussion about the prime minister’s job performance and the government’s failure. But in truth, this was hardly the first incoherent word salad he’s served up and it won’t be the last.A much bigger problem concerning the government’s behaviour...
U.K.
Metro International

We all must go to Peppa Pig World, says UK PM Johnson in speech flap

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefly left lost for words on Monday when he lost his place in notes during a speech before regaling business leaders with an anecdote about his recent visit to a Peppa Pig theme park. Searching through his notes, Johnson sighed, said...
Boris Johnson
Moses
104.1 WIKY

Peppa Pig saves UK PM Johnson when lost for words

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefly left lost for words on Monday when he appeared to lose his place in notes during a speech to business leaders before relating an anecdote about his visit to a Peppa Pig theme park. Searching through his notes, Johnson sighed...
The Independent

A brief history of Peppa Pig, from culture wars controversies to Boris Johnson’s blustering

Boris Johnson unexpectedly dragged Peppa Pig onto the national stage on Monday by recounting his recent visit to a theme park devoted to the children’s TV favourite during a spectacularly confused address to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Annual Conference.The prime minister had attended Peppa Pig World in the New Forest on Sunday as a family day out with his one-year-old son Wilfred and wife Carrie Symonds and unexpectedly launched into a shower of praise for the resort before a roomful of baffled executives in South Shields. “Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World,”...
Cartoon Brew

U.K. PM Boris Johnson: ‘Peppa Pig World Is Very Much My Kind Of Place’

During a speech yesterday that made headlines for its incoherence, Boris Johnson turned unexpectedly to the topic of Peppa Pig. To an audience of bemused business leaders, the U.K. prime minister started reflecting on the theme park Peppa Pig World, which he had visited the day before with his wife and young son. He then commented on the vast success of the British preschool show, even weighing in on its character design:
The Independent

Boris Johnson lost for words as he loses place in bizarre speech to business leaders

Boris Johnson was today forced to defend himself publicly after his rambling delivery of a high-profile speech to business leaders led to fresh questions about his performance as prime minister.The car-crash speech came ahead of a threatened Conservative backbench rebellion against last-minute changes to the PM’s flagship reforms to the care system which have been widely branded unfair to poorer pensioners.Addressing the CBI’s annual conference in the port of Tyne, Mr Johnson compared himself to Moses, made “vroom, vroom” car noises, cracked risqué jokes, stumbled over his words, fell silent for almost half a minute after losing his place...
101 WIXX

UK PM Johnson on ‘great form’ during Peppa Pig speech – deputy

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on “great form” and a speech to business leaders where he appeared to lose his place before talking about a visit to Peppa Pig World does not raise concerns about his leadership, his deputy said. Johnson was briefly left lost for...
newschain

Johnson defends ‘rambling’ Peppa Pig speech

Boris Johnson stumbled through a major speech in which he lost his place in his notes, talked about a day trip to a Peppa Pig theme park and imitated a car, before insisting: “I thought it went over well.”. The Prime Minister’s keynote address to business leaders saw him struggle...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s CBI speech ‘didn’t go particularly well’, says Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has admitted Boris Johnson’s speech at the CBI conference “didn’t go particularly well”. The prime minister has come under heavy scrutiny for referencing the children’s cartoon Peppa Pig as he addressed business leaders, while he also awkwardly stumbled over his words and lost his place. Labour have since...
BBC

Peppa Pig World: PM asked if OK after bizarre speech quoting character

Stumbling over your notes and reminiscing about a visit to Peppa Pig World isn't how most speeches go but the prime minister's latest one did. Boris Johnson delivered an unusual speech at a conference for business leaders on Monday, causing a reporter to ask if everything was OK with him.
The Independent

Boris Johnson Peppa Pig speech ‘excruciating’ and ‘not a great moment’, senior Tories say

Boris Johnson's bizarre speech to business leaders "wasn't a great moment" and was “excruciating” to watch, two senior Conservatives have said.Speaking the morning after the poorly-received address, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said there were "things we can do better".Ex-Tory leader William Hague said watching the speech had provoked “lots of clenching” and described it as a “bad incident”.And former Tory leader in Scotland Ruth Davidson described the speech to the CBI annual conference as “disrespectful”.“British business deserves more than chaotic and unprepared boosterism. It needs to know government understands the current huge challenges and will help,” she said.It...
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: No 10 insists PM ‘well’ after speech and Rayner pans ‘tax on north’ care plans

Downing Street has said Boris Johnson “is well” amid concerns for his welfare following a rambling speech he gave to business leaders on Monday, in which he went on a tangent about the Peppa Pig theme park. “He seemed to have lost the plot,” a Tory MP told The Independent. “He has obviously been under a great deal of stress for the last fortnight, and I think he needs a break.”Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner earlier branded the government’s changes to England’s social care system a “con” and a form of “inheritance tax on the north” – accusing...
Indy100

‘Try to focus, you clueless bundle of horsehair’: Comedian savages Boris Johnson’s Peppa Pig speech

A comedian has brutally savaged Boris Johnson’s disastrous CBI speech and it is pretty hilarious. In the latest of his “room next door” videos, in which he plays an aide attempting to feed advice into a politician’s earpiece, Michael Spicer said what everyone was surely thinking as he reacted to the speech, particularly the parts in which Johnson lost his place for 25 excruciating seconds, and when he bizarrely wanged on about Peppa Pig World.
Washington Post

Boris Johnson’s Peppa Pig speech forces him to answer the question: ‘Is everything okay?’

LONDON — “Is everything okay?” is probably not a question any world leader wants to be asked, especially in relation to their competence. But that is the question politicians, newspaper headline writers and much of social media were asking Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his place in his notes for 20 seconds while delivering a speech to business leaders, then imitated the noise of a car engine and, perhaps most bizarre of all, spent an awkwardly long time declaring his love for the popular amusement park Peppa Pig World.
The Independent

Voices: From ‘the curse of Peppa Pig’ to pressure from Rishi Sunak – the problems for Boris Johnson aren’t going away

On the doorsteps of North Shropshire, Liberal Democrat canvassers are calling it “the curse of Peppa Pig”. Boris Johnson’s shambolic speech to the CBI has been noticed by voters who see it as further evidence of his incompetence. Although the Lib Dems claim some momentum amid a very soft Tory vote, it’s too soon to say whether they can overturn Owen Paterson’s 22,949 majority in the 16 December by-election caused by his resignation. But the Chesham and Amersham by-election showed that anything is possible; even a “bloody nose” result in which the Tories narrowly survived would be bad news...
