Boris Johnson' claims speech in South Shields 'went over well' despite stumbling and bizarre remarks about Peppa Pig World

Had enough of Peppa Pig yet? Parents with preschoolers needn’t answer because I’m aware that they’ll reply: “Of course we bloody have.” I’ve been there.Nope, it’s Boris Johnson’s rambling train wreck of a speech to the CBI, in which he was quick to wax lyrical about the cartoon porker that I’m talking about. It created quite the storm and jump-started a discussion about the prime minister’s job performance and the government’s failure. But in truth, this was hardly the first incoherent word salad he’s served up and it won’t be the last.A much bigger problem concerning the government’s behaviour...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO