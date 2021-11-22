ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After no season in 2020, Whitman girls soccer team wins state championship this year

By Alex Flum
BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Whitman girls soccer team had been waiting a long time to hoist the Maryland 4A state championship trophy.

After losing in the state championship game in 2018, an early playoff exit in 2019 and no season in 2020, the Vikings dominated the competition in the playoffs in 2021, outscoring state playoff appoints 23-1 en route to a 2-1 state championship victory over Broadneck on Saturday at Loyola University.

“This is just a great culmination of an amazing season with an amazing group of girls,” Whitman girls soccer head coach Greg Herbert said. “Especially this senior class as we’ve mentioned before, coming here their freshman year and losing in such a tough way, but to see them overcome and just bond together this season is such a special group of young women I’m so proud of.”

Whitman put its high flying offense on display in the early moments of the title game, in the seventh minute, sophomore forward Gemma Davitian found the back of the net, to give the team a 1-0 lead.

Whitman added another goal to go up 2-0 in the second half. Freshman defender Evelyn Javers punched a goal in through a crowd. Broadneck got on the board late, but the comeback effort fell short.

It’s the third state championship victory and fifth appearance for the team under Herbert.

“We’ve been working towards this, especially the senior class for four years, especially after losing freshman year,” Whitman senior forward Delaney DeMartino, who will play college soccer at Loyola University in Baltimore said. “I mean, that wasn’t very fun. But being able to lift that trophy up was unbelievable. And I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy.”

FREDERICK, MD
