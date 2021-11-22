ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Despite loss in state championship game, Northwest boys soccer makes history

By Alex Flum
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfBgF_0d4D7TFn00

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Though the Northwest boys soccer team lost to Northwestern 3-2 in the Maryland 4A state championship game, the Jaguars still made history, going where the program had never gone before.

In his 24th season as the team’s head coach in the school’s 24-year history, Northwest head coach Kert Mease couldn’t help but be proud of his squad’s accomplishments.

“The guys deserve to be here and they worked, they worked hard,” Mease said. “You know, it’s neat for everybody to be in, you know, inside a college Stadium and the crowd that we that we had and the support we had from, you know, our fans was, was impressive.”

The Jaguars took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute when senior forward Renzo Vargas sent one into the box on a corner kick and Anthony Polio converted it into the goal.

Northwest took that 1-0 lead into halftime, but endured a disastrous span in the early part of the second half. Northwestern scored three unanswered goals between the 53rd minute and the 59th minute, putting the Jaguars in a 3-1 hole.

Less than a minute after going down 3-1, senior attacker Frances Sarpong scored for Northwest. Late in the game, the Jaguars had a few opportunities to tie it, including another shot by Sarpong that bounced off the post to the left of the keeper.

“I think it’s a great honor to be here with the team. We’re here as a family, we played all that we could but I think that the best team won,” Sarpong said. “We played hard. We fought hard, like we did everything together. But you know that’s soccer, anything can happen.”

Northwest fell 3-2, but still made history. The school made it further than ever before in the program’s history and came within striking distance of a state championship.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
WDVM 25

NOVA Region Finals: South County, Madison football advance to state semis

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — With a chance to advance to the state semifinals, the states were even higher this week. However, both home teams prevail, and we will see a rematch from last season’s state semifinal. Let’s start with the 6C Region Final, #4 seed South County hosting #6 West Potomac. The Wolverines upset the […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Weather#Jaguars#Northwestern 3 2
WDVM 25

Frederick Cadets focused on stopping the run against Linganore

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Despite their mistakes in the first half, the Frederick Cadets overcame their struggles, and beat the Franklin Indians, 49-38. That set up a rematch between the No. 5 Cadets, and the No. 1 Linganore Lancers this Friday, for the 3A State semifinal. “Little bit of, we didn’t know how fast they […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy