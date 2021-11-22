ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Men's Basketball to Host Bellarmine in 2022, 2023

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 5 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program will host Bellarmine at the KFC Yum! Center for a regular season matchup during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, the university announced Monday.

The move comes after Bellarmine's cooperation with Louisville to ensure that the Cardinals' volleyball team - who is currently ranked No. 1 in the country - would be able to serve as a host at Freedom Hall for the upcoming 2021 NCAA Volleyball Regionals in early December.

"We sincerely appreciate Scott Wiegandt, Scott Davenport and the entire Bellarmine Athletics staff working with us to help provide a solution to potentially host a NCAA Volleyball Regional," athletic director Vince Tyra said.

"Our undefeated and top-ranked volleyball team has earned the opportunity with their exceptional season to play at home in Louisville. Bellarmine's willingness and cooperation has provided that opportunity should our team advance and our site be chosen."

The Cardinals and Knights have only met 12 times during the regular season, and just once since 1971. Their last matchup came on Dec. 10, 2006, with Louisville coming out on top with a 76-64 win.

The programs had previously played each other 11 times between 1960 and 1971, while Louisville was a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, and Bellarmine a Division II school.

(Photo of Quentin Snider: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Malik Williams Adjusting to Post-Injury 'Reality'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Over the last two years, Malik Williams has had a rough go when it comes to injuries. Before the start of the 2019-20 season, the Louisville forward/center developed a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, and had to have a screw inserted. Later that season against Florida State in February of 2020, he would also suffer a left high ankle sprain.
NBA
LouisvilleReport

