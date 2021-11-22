All American season 4 episode 6 return date on The CW

Season 9 episode 6 could end up being the final episode of 2021 — if that ends up being the case, will it go out with a bang?. If nothing else, we can tell you now that “Dr. Roberta Sand, PhD” will prove to be an episode stuffed full of content. It’s one that could set the stage for the next part of the season, and honestly, we think that it needs to. One of the most important things right now is that the show finds a way to give us some more long-term plots to really sink our teeth into. The Blacklist still has its story-of-the-week plots going but as of late, some of them have felt a little TOO inconsequential.

