All American season 4 episode 6 return date on The CW

 5 days ago

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know when All American season 4 episode 6 is going to air on The CW? We’ll tell you what we know about the return date within this piece, but also share a few more details on what’s coming up next. Without...

Dancing with the Stars season 31: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the finale tonight, can you expect to see a Dancing with the Stars season 31? Or, is the long-running show getting canceled?. Of course, there are a lot of questions on our mind immediately about this before, for the time being, there is no clear answer. We do think there’s reason for optimism, but this show hasn’t had the same buzz it had for years now. There was initially a ratings bump in the 18-49 demographic after Tyra Banks stepped in as the new host/executive producer, but the change divided a lot of longtime viewers. At this point, the show is down over 20% in both total viewers and in the demo versus where it was in season 29.
The Resident season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Last before fall finale

There are a couple of things worth noting before we get into The Resident season 5 episode 9, but let’s start with this: The fall finale is almost here! That episode is going to come in early December, so the events of episode 9 next week will play a big part in setting the stage.
NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
Outlander season 6 premiere date, extended episode 1 revealed!

Today, Starz did a favor for all of us eager to see Outlander season 6 on the air — we now have an official premiere date! Given what we’re seeing with the network’s current lineup, we can’t say that anything here is all that much of a surprise. So when...
The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Nayte & Michelle Young’s students

Based on what we’re seeing at this point from The Bachelorette episode 6 on ABC tonight, this one could be fun! After all, Michelle Young’s actual students are going to have a big role to play in helping her through the process. We think this is a great window into her world as a teacher, but also a great way to see who genuinely loves kids and could be a great father after the fact.
Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 18 episode 7 talk

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? When is the Ellen Pompeo drama back on the air? Maybe you’re wondering about both of these things at the moment and if that is the case, we are more than happy to help!. Of course, “help” comes in many forms. We can...
SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

We see Mandy and Jason make up for lost time in this week’s episode of ‘SEAL Team’ season 5. After a steamy hookup, Jason gets his hopes up in favor of starting something meaningful with her. However, his teammates do not trust her, and it does seem as if she has secrets stored in the deepest corners of her heart. Now, to help you get up to speed with the latest developments, we have installed a recap section. Before the eighth episode rolls out, we’d like to prepare you for what’s to come!
All American Review: Bird In The Hand (Season 4 Episode 4)

All American Season 4 Episode 4, “Bird In The Hand,” manages to deliver some satisfying character moments, but struggles to find a story worth investing in. It’s clear All American’s major theme of Season 4 lies in deciding the future of its characters. While that’s an important thing to focus on in a show centered around high school, it’s not exactly enough to carry an entire season of television.
NCIS season 19: Brian Dietzen to co-write episode!

There is some great news coming out from the world of NCIS season 19 today, and it has every bit to do with Brian Dietzen. In a post on Instagram (see below), the actor behind Jimmy Palmer has confirmed that he and Scott Williams have teamed up to write an upcoming episode, which will start production after the Thanksgiving holiday. It goes without saying that there’s a lot of fun to be had with this, especially since Dietzen knows the show so well. He’s been there every since the first season and this is the first chance that he’s had to co-write an episode.
Survivor 41 episode 10: Shan Smith voted out in epic blindside

Tonight’s Survivor 41 episode featured the final eight players all doing their part to stay alive — and from the previews alone, we knew things would be getting nuts from the get-go. It was clear that players like Xander, Erika, and Heather were somewhat on the outs; the real catalysts...
Survivor 41 episode 11 promo: A dangerous twist ahead?

When Survivor 41 episode 11 arrives on CBS next week, you can be sure that things will get heated. As a matter of fact, very little time will be wasted getting us to that point!. The promo below shows what could be the immediate aftermath to Shan’s stunning blindside, including...
Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 photo: Danny, Anthony team up!

Sure, you may be waiting for a little while still to check out Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8, but there’s no waiting at all for a new photo!. Above, you can see one of the new images for the upcoming December 3 episode that carries with it the title of “Reality Check,” and it’s clear from it alone that Danny and Anthony have a LOT on their hands. Anthony was at one point a prominent part of the NYPD, so we imagine that it’s a homecoming-of-sorts for him to put on that police vest again.
The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Dr. Roberta Sand, PhD’

Season 9 episode 6 could end up being the final episode of 2021 — if that ends up being the case, will it go out with a bang?. If nothing else, we can tell you now that “Dr. Roberta Sand, PhD” will prove to be an episode stuffed full of content. It’s one that could set the stage for the next part of the season, and honestly, we think that it needs to. One of the most important things right now is that the show finds a way to give us some more long-term plots to really sink our teeth into. The Blacklist still has its story-of-the-week plots going but as of late, some of them have felt a little TOO inconsequential.
Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Will Beth look into Jamie?

For those of you ready for chaos moving into Yellowstone season 4 episode 5, rest assured that more is coming. The Dutton family is not done when it comes to investigating who was responsible for the attack; they’re just taking their time to piece things together. At this point, the...
The Wheel of Time season 1 episode 4 air date: The road ahead

After the first three episodes today, do you want to get a sense of when to expect The Wheel of Time season 1 episode 4? We’ll break that down for you here, plus a look at the fantasy epic’s future at large. So where do we start things off here?...
