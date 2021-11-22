ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA to attempt asteroid redirection test mission

 5 days ago

NASA will attempt to redirect an asteroid by crashing a rocket into it. This will be the agency's first planetary defense test mission, according to NASA. [TRENDING: Walt Disney World suspends sales of most annual passes | DeSantis...

TheConversationAU

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA's latest DART mission

A NASA spacecraft the size of a golf cart has been directed to smash into an asteroid, with the intention of knocking it slightly off course. The test aims to demonstrate our technological readiness in case an actual asteroid threat is detected in the future. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) lifted off aboard a SpaceX rocket from California on November 23, and will arrive at the target asteroid system in September, next year. The mission will travel to the asteroid Didymos, a member of the Amor group of asteroids. Every 12 hours Didymos is orbited by a mini-moon, or "moonlet",...
CBS Denver

Colorado Daughter Of America's First Man In Space to Fly In Blue Origin Rocket

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — In a room in Laura Shepard Churchley's home in Evergreen, there are precious moments of American history. Images of her father on the moon and President John F. Kennedy watching his launch in the Freedom 7 when Alan Shepard became the first American in space. (credit: CBS) "In the White House and then he autographed it," said Laura. The idea of Laura going to space existed long ago, when she was a child. Her father would show her the heavens. "We would go out in the backyard and we would have to identify the constellations and the different planets and...
CBS Sacramento

430-Foot Asteroid Expected To Pass By Earth On Monday

According to NASA, a 430-foot asteroid dubbed 1994 WR12 is expected to smash through Earth's orbital path early next week. On November 28, 1994, American astronomer Carolyn S. Shoemaker spotted the enormous space rock at the Palomar Observatory, which was slightly larger than an American football field. The JPL Center for NEO Studies (CNEOS) classified it as an Earth Impact Risk until 2016 when it was removed from their Sentry List after several observations. According to NASA astronomers, the impact of the 1994 WR12 on Earth would produce energy equivalent to 77 megatons of TNT, making it 112 times more powerful than the...
New York Post

Mom, daughter win free flight to space on Virgin Galactic

A Caribbean mom has won two tickets to space — and is taking her NASA-obsessed daughter with her. Keisha Schahaff, 44, was filmed screaming with delight when Richard Branson surprised her at her home in Antigua with two tickets for a future Virgin Galactic space flight. 'You're going to space!"...
Houston Chronicle

NASA Set to Test New Asteroid-Smashing Program

At one point in their new book The End: Surviving the World Through Imagined Disasters, Katie Goh takes the reader back to the year 1998, when dueling "we must stop the asteroid" movies played in screens all over the world. Now, we're back to the days of Deep Impact and Armageddon — though in this case, the mission to an asteroid is real. And, thankfully, the planet is in a lot less danger.
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn't Seen By Anybody Before

NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that "Earth has Shifted"

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
click orlando

New Russian module docks with International Space Station

MOSCOW – A Russian cargo craft carrying a new docking module successfully hooked up with the International Space Station Friday after a two-day space journey. The new spherical module, named Prichal (Pier), docked with the orbiting outpost at 6:19 p.m. Moscow time (1519 GMT). It has six docking ports and will allow potential future expansion of the Russian segment of the station.
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China's...
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the "telescope that ate astronomy" to what "Impossible" meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies 'don't get' science-fiction. "Microbial...
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it's entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star "burps" shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star's core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
Interesting Engineering

China's New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA's

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
d1softballnews.com

Sensational, rings like those of Saturn are coming to the Earth

Jake Abbott, a researcher at the University of Utah, recently exposed himself with an alarming statement, saying that soon the Earth could find itself with rings like those that surround Saturn, but ours would be formed by space junk that now clogs the space adjacent to the planet. Abbott launched...
Tom Stevenson

The Omicron Variant Could Be In Florida Already

Nearly two years into the pandemic and, although things have improved, the threat from the virus still remains. This became ever clearer with the news of a new variant of concern, Omicron, originating in South Africa. While there is still a lot to be learnt about the variant, what we do know is that it's outcompeting the Delta variant in areas of South Africa and has significant mutations which could lead to immune escape.
