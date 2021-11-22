Adele 'would be horrified' by Sony's reaction to Matt Doran's interview gaffe after the record label withheld the footage because the Channel 7 reporter didn't listen to the album

Kyle Sandilands has claimed Adele 'would be horrified' by the way her record label Sony reacted to Channel Seven host Matt Doran's interview gaffe.

Sony banned Seven from airing any part of Doran's interview with Adele - which was part of a $1million package that also included rights to her One Night Only concert special - after he admitted to the star he'd failed to listen to her album before their exclusive sit-down in London two weeks ago.

Sandilands, who has interviewed the British singer several times in the past, said a 'lovely' person like Adele would never have told her label to punish Doran for his mistake, and instead placed the blame on spiteful Sony publicists.

'Who the hell does Sony Music think they are? This isn't an Adele problem; she would have no idea about this,' he said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday.

Reaction: Adele (pictured)

'Some publicist has stopped them from releasing it. Adele would be horrified. She wouldn't like that. She is a sweetie pie,' he added.

It comes after Doran was reportedly taken off the air for two weeks after 'offending' the 33-year-old hitmaker - a claim the journalist has since disputed.

Doran had flown to London to chat with the pop diva but admitted during the chat he hadn't actually listened to her new album, reported The Sunday Telegraph.

Gaffe: Doran (pictured)

He was then 'suspended by Seven Network bosses', the newspaper claimed - but Doran later clarified there was no formal suspension and he just took a week off.

Doran sat down with the Hello hitmaker for a '20-30 minute' interview, during which he did not 'ask a single question about the new album'.

When asked by Adele what he thought of her 30 album, Doran allegedly admitted he had not listened to it.

An 'offended' Adele is then said to have walked out of the interview; however, other sources have disputed this.

Although the interview was recorded, Adele's label Sony reportedly denied Seven the rights to air any portion of it.

His take: Sandilands (pictured in April 2018)

The network allegedly spent $1million on the ill-fated interview, plus her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey and footage from her One Night Only concert.

Seven still kept the rights to the latter two broadcasts, which aired on Sunday night.

After taking some time off air, Doran was back co-hosting Weekend Sunrise alongside Monique Wright on Saturday.

Doran told The Australian on Monday he was 'mortified and unequivocally apologetic' to the English singer for being so unprepared.

Interview: Doran (pictured with Weekend Sunrise co-host Monique Wright)

Doran explained he'd missed the 'e-card' link to the album, so he wasn't able to listen to it after his flight from Sydney to London.

'When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I'd been emailed a preview of her unreleased album,' he said.

'I have since discovered it was sent to me as an "e card" link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but not a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed.'