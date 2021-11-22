ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adele 'would be horrified' by Sony's reaction to Matt Doran's interview gaffe after the record label withheld the footage because the Channel 7 reporter didn't listen to the album

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Kyle Sandilands has claimed Adele 'would be horrified' by the way her record label Sony reacted to Channel Seven host Matt Doran's interview gaffe.

Sony banned Seven from airing any part of Doran's interview with Adele - which was part of a $1million package that also included rights to her One Night Only concert special - after he admitted to the star he'd failed to listen to her album before their exclusive sit-down in London two weeks ago.

Sandilands, who has interviewed the British singer several times in the past, said a 'lovely' person like Adele would never have told her label to punish Doran for his mistake, and instead placed the blame on spiteful Sony publicists.

'Who the hell does Sony Music think they are? This isn't an Adele problem; she would have no idea about this,' he said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1PVU_0d4D6MHj00
Reaction: Adele (pictured) 'would be horrified' by Sony's reaction to Matt Doran's interview gaffe, Kyle Sandilands said on Tuesday. The radio host was responding to reports the record label withheld the footage because the Seven reporter didn't listen to Adele's new album

'Some publicist has stopped them from releasing it. Adele would be horrified. She wouldn't like that. She is a sweetie pie,' he added.

It comes after Doran was reportedly taken off the air for two weeks after 'offending' the 33-year-old hitmaker - a claim the journalist has since disputed.

Doran had flown to London to chat with the pop diva but admitted during the chat he hadn't actually listened to her new album, reported The Sunday Telegraph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a00qi_0d4D6MHj00
Gaffe: Doran (pictured) allegedly 'offended' Adele by failing to listen to her album before their exclusive interview two weeks ago. However, Sandilands doubts she was actually upset by it

He was then 'suspended by Seven Network bosses', the newspaper claimed - but Doran later clarified there was no formal suspension and he just took a week off.

Doran sat down with the Hello hitmaker for a '20-30 minute' interview, during which he did not 'ask a single question about the new album'.

When asked by Adele what he thought of her 30 album, Doran allegedly admitted he had not listened to it.

An 'offended' Adele is then said to have walked out of the interview; however, other sources have disputed this.

Although the interview was recorded, Adele's label Sony reportedly denied Seven the rights to air any portion of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNS1w_0d4D6MHj00
His take: Sandilands (pictured in April 2018) said 'Adele would be horrified' by Sony's reaction to Doran's gaffe, adding: 'She wouldn't like that. She is a sweetie pie'

The network allegedly spent $1million on the ill-fated interview, plus her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey and footage from her One Night Only concert.

Seven still kept the rights to the latter two broadcasts, which aired on Sunday night.

After taking some time off air, Doran was back co-hosting Weekend Sunrise alongside Monique Wright on Saturday.

Doran told The Australian on Monday he was 'mortified and unequivocally apologetic' to the English singer for being so unprepared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbuY5_0d4D6MHj00
Interview: Doran (pictured with Weekend Sunrise co-host Monique Wright) sat down with the Hello hitmaker for a '20-30 minute' interview, during which he did not 'ask a single question about the new album'. When asked by Adele what he thought of her 30 album, he allegedly admitted he had not listened to it

Doran explained he'd missed the 'e-card' link to the album, so he wasn't able to listen to it after his flight from Sydney to London.

'When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I'd been emailed a preview of her unreleased album,' he said.

'I have since discovered it was sent to me as an "e card" link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but not a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGTSm_0d4D6MHj00
Sorry: The Weekend Sunrise host told The Australian on Monday he was 'mortified and unequivocally apologetic' to the British singer for being so unprepared. Pictured: Adele during her interview with Oprah Winfrey for her One Night Only concert special

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Adele sparks engagement rumours with new gold band on ring finger

Adele has been seen sporting a new ring on her wedding finger after returning to the UK this week for her highly-anticipated comeback show. As seen in photos obtained by MailOnline, the Grammy-winning singer stepped out wearing a gold band after enjoying a date night with boyfriend Rich Paul at a swanky Chinese restaurant in Mayfair, leaving many fans wondering whether the couple have taken their relationship to the next level.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Doran
Person
Kyle Sandilands
Person
Adele
Person
Oprah Winfrey
SFGate

Adele's Oprah Winfrey Interview Proved She's in Control of Her Own Narrative

It took almost the entirety of Oprah Winfrey’s interview for her to inspire a tear in Adele’s eye, but Adele still refused to let it drop. “Oh, no!” the singer cried, wagging a finger at the legendary host with the kind of fond chiding you throw a friend’s way after they lure you into deeper emotional waters than expected. “You’re not going to make me cry!” Winfrey, an expert at steering conversations in and out of catharsis, threw up her hands in mock “who, me?” innocence. Soon enough, she was wrapping the interview with her fondest wishes, having never truly cracked her subject’s self-aware composure.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘I Haven’t Listened to It’: Reporter Blows Big Adele Interview With Ridiculous Gaffe

What should have been one of the biggest interviews of an Australian reporter’s career fell apart after he admitted to Adele that he hadn’t taken the time to listen to her new album before their chat. Matt Doran from Channel 7 flew all the way from Sydney to London this month for the only Australian network interview to mark Adele’s new album, 30. But, during their talk, Doran told Adele that he hadn’t opened an email that was sent out days earlier to give him a preview of the new songs. The Daily Telegraph reported that Adele asked Doran what he thought of the album and he responded: “I haven’t listened to it.” He told The Australian newspaper that he didn’t notice the email, explaining: “It was an oversight but not a deliberate snub... This is the most important email I have ever missed.” After Doran’s admission, Sony refused to release the footage of his half-hour interview with Adele. Australian media reported the failed interview had cost Channel 7 around A$1m ($700,000.)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 7#Sony Music#Channel Seven#British#The Sunday Telegraph
The Independent

Adele: Which celebrities were in the audience at her London Palladium show?

Adele’s An Audience With concert was broadcast on ITV tonight (21 November), shortly after the release of her critically acclaimed new album, 30. The show, which marked her first UK performance in four years, was recorded at the London Palladium earlier this month.Adele invited a number of her close friends and family to the event, along with people she admires. Among the biggest names spotted in the crowd were Emma Thompson, Naomi Campbell, Stormzy, Samuel L Jackson, Emma Watson, Bryan Cranston, Richard E Grant and Gareth Southgate.During the performance, Adele interacted with a number of her guests, who were...
CELEBRITIES
themusicnetwork.com

Channel 7 journalist Matt Doran denies claims he was suspended after $1 million Adele interview

Weekend Sunrise journalist Matt Doran has responded to claims he was suspended after failing to listen to Adele’s new album 30 ahead of interviewing her earlier this month. Over the weekend, it was reported that Doran was suspended for two weeks after being flown to London earlier this month to interview the superstar. According to TV Blackbox, the chat “turned sour” when Doran admitted to Adele he hadn’t listened to the album, despite Sony sending him an advanced copy.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Adele interview bungle leaves Australian TV reporter ‘mortified’

A “mortified” Australian TV reporter has tried to explain how he bungled an exclusive interview with the singer Adele about her new album. The host of Channel Seven’s Weekend Sunrise, Matt Doran, and a crew flew to London for the chat, which was reportedly part of a A$1m package including broadcast rights to Adele’s One Night Only television special. It would have been Adele’s only Australian interview.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nbcboston.com

‘Mortified' TV Reporter Defends Himself After Adele Interview Mishap

Following his interview setback with Adele, Australian reporter Matt Doran wants fans to go easy on him. Doran, who serves as one of the hosts of Channel 7's "The Weekend Sunrise," flew to London on Nov. 4 for an exclusive interview with Adele for her album, "30." During the sit-down...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Adele Interview Went Off The Rails, Suspended Morning News Host Apologizes For $1 Million Blunder

The Adele promotional machine has been in overdrive, on the heels of the singer releasing her fourth album, 30. As with any major release, the Grammy winner has been doing interviews and music specials left and right. In most cases, interviewers have been tailoring their questioning around the album’s content. But that wasn’t the case for an Australian morning show host. And after making a mistake that cost his network $1 million, the suspended TV personality is apologizing to the British soul singer.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Adele admits she is 'so emotional' ahead her first UK performance in four years as she takes to the stage for An Audience with Adele - after earning rave reviews for her new album 30

Adele is back to delight her fans in the UK with a TV special where the hit singer will perform her biggest songs for a star-studded audience in London. Just days after releasing her fourth studio album, 30, Adele will be back on our TV screens in a one off special filmed at the London Palladium earlier this month (November 6).
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Adele Walked Out On TV Interview With Host Who Didn’t Listen To ’30’

Adele walked out on an interview with Australian television host Matt Doran because he hasn’t listened to her new album. According to the Daily Telegraph, the Seven Network host flew from Sydney to London earlier this month to interview the singer as part of a $725,000 deal that included the rights to Adele’s Oprah Winfrey Special and two-hour comeback concert.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here’s What Happened After a ‘Mortified’ Reporter Told Adele He Didn’t Listen to ’30’ Album While Interviewing Her

An Australian reporter who interviewed Adele about her new album has been catching heat after he went into the conversation with the star without having listened to her highly-anticipated 30 project. According to the Guardian, Matthew Doran, host of Australia’s Weekend Surprise, was given the opportunity to fly over 10,000...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

266K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy