PHX police, firefighters join suit against vax mandate

PHOENIX (AP) — Unions representing Phoenix police and firefighters have joined a lawsuit filed by Arizona’s attorney general seeking to invalidate federal vaccine rules affecting millions of workers.

The unions joined the case last week after Phoenix’s city manager said all employees must be vaccinated by Jan. 18 so the city can comply with the rules created by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Also Monday, two Republican members of the Arizona Corporation Commission proposed that regulated utilities be fined up to $5,000 per violation if they require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

----

