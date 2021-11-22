ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

PHX police, firefighters join suit against vax mandate

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Unions representing Phoenix police and firefighters have joined a lawsuit filed by Arizona’s attorney general seeking to invalidate federal vaccine rules affecting millions of workers.

The unions joined the case last week after Phoenix’s city manager said all employees must be vaccinated by Jan. 18 so the city can comply with the rules created by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Also Monday, two Republican members of the Arizona Corporation Commission proposed that regulated utilities be fined up to $5,000 per violation if they require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

KGUN 9 Tucson News

County to sue city over water rates

Pima County intends to sue the city of Tucson over differential water rates. The Pima County Board of Supervisors made the decision in a Wednesday morning meeting . The city has approvved a water rate hike for unincorporated areas of Pima County, raising rates between 10 and 50 percent.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

