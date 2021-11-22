ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

‘With and for others’: Ward 2 Alderman Fred Paone retires after decades of service in Annapolis

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 7 days ago

Outgoing Ward 2 Alderman Fred Paone served 14...

www.halethorpe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO

Here Are The 29 Coolest Gifts For 202129 Insanely Cool Gadgets You'll Regret Not Getting Before They Sell Out. This Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People usually want TVs, video games, the latest phones, and must-have electronics. But when waves of consumers started clamoring for our pillowcase, analysts everywhere were scratching their heads.
BUSINESS
ABC News

Matthew McConaughey announces he's not running for Texas governor

Following months of speculation, Matthew McConaughey has made it official: He will not be running for Texas governor. The 52-year-old actor made the announcement in an Instagram video posted on Sunday evening. In the three-minute-long recording, he said that political leadership is a "humbling and inspiring path to ponder," but...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
The Associated Press

Lee Elder, 1st Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87

Lee Elder, who broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and paved the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow, has died at the age of 87. The PGA Tour announced Elder’s death, which was first reported by Debert Cook of African American Golfers Digest. No cause or details were immediately available, but the tour said it confirmed Elder’s death with his family.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Ward
The Hill

Supreme Court to hear landmark abortion case this week

The justices will hear arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks in a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. The case poses the clearest test yet of the 6-3 conservative court’s trajectory. Conservatives and anti-abortion activists have since 1973 sought to narrow or overturn the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy