Income Tax

Estates and Trusts Tax Update - November 2021

By Donna Wolfson
schneiderdowns.com
 5 days ago

Estate Planning, Government, Private Client Services. The Schneider Downs team of estate planning professionals provide an estates and trusts tax update for November 2021. We are all familiar with the old proverb that nothing in life is certain but death and taxes. While this may have held true in Benjamin Franklin’s...

www.schneiderdowns.com

nnbw.com

LOGIC Commercial Real Estate launches tax division

LOGIC Commercial Real Estate announced this month the opening of a new division of business services – LOGIC Property Tax Appeal. According to a Nov. 10 press release, LOGIC Property Tax Appeal assists business owners and real estate investors in lowering property tax expenses by working on behalf of the owners to appeal their property tax value.
RENO, NV
currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com

At Representation Conference, IRS Representative Indicated IRS is Working on Training Staff for Employee Retention Tax Credit Exams

In an article published in Tax Notes Today Federal on November 23, Julie Foerster of the IRS Small Business/Self-Employed Division was quoted as stating at the virtual New England IRS Representation Conference on November 19 that the IRS will begin training agents to audit employee retention credits (ERC) in the February-March time period, with exams to begin based on the rollout and completion of training.[1]
wealthmanagement.com

IRS to Dispose of Older Estate Tax Returns

Starting on Feb. 12, 2022, practitioners and their clients will no longer be able to obtain estate tax returns that are older than 40 years from the Internal Revenue Service, according to a new policy announced by the IRS. In keeping with a June 2019 memorandum by the National Archives...
The Fiscal Times

Estate Tax Revenue Plunges, Even as Wealth Soars

Revenues from the federal estate tax have fallen by 50% in just two years, according to new data from the IRS reported by Blomberg News. In 2018, about 5,500 families paid more than $20 billion in estate taxes. In 2020, the IRS collected about $9.3 billion from 1,275 families. “The...
InvestmentNews

Ultra-rich skip estate tax, sparking 50% drop in IRS revenue

Revenue from the U.S. estate tax has been cut in half in two years, new data from the Internal Revenue Service shows, even as dynastic wealth soars. Just 1,275 wealthy families paid $9.3 billion in estate tax to the U.S. Treasury in 2020. As recently as 2018, the IRS collected more than $20 billion from nearly 5,500 families.
wealthmanagement.com

Tax Law Update: December 2021

• Closing letters don’t provide full closure—In a partially published correspondence letter to a certain taxpayer (ID CCA_2021040115194343, April 21, 2021), the Internal Revenue Service reminds us that a closing letter doesn’t preclude a later audit. In this letter, the IRS explains that a closing letter (Letter 627) constitutes only acceptance of the filed return. That letter of acceptance is, under Revenue Procedure 2005-32, only a “narrow, limited” communication between the IRS and the taxpayer. In Rev. Proc. 2005-32, the IRS summarizes the procedures relating to re-opening of examinations. It lists categories of certain contacts and actions that don’t constitute examinations and therefore allow a later audit without following other procedures that are necessary for “reopening” a closed case. In this letter, the IRS explains that a closing letter isn’t an examination, so the IRS may initiate an audit later without triggering the procedures for reopening closed cases.
schneiderdowns.com

Higher Estate Tax Exemption Amount for 2022

Few estates have been subject to federal estate tax since the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The federal estate tax applies to the portion of the estate’s value that exceeds the exemption amount. Effective as of January 1, 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act...
Courier-Express

St. Marys to raise real estate taxes for first time in 10 years

ST. MARYS — The ordinance for publication providing the levy and assessment of fiscal taxes for the year 2022 was approved by City of St. Marys Council members Monday. Ultimately, the budget includes both Real Estate and Earned Income Tax increases. St. Marys staff and council members have been working...
KTEN.com

2021 Trust Tax Rates and Exemptions

Trusts pay taxes. A trust is a legal entity that holds money and assets for future distribution or management. For example, you might create a trust for your children’s college education, putting money into it which they can withdraw when they go to school. Or you might put the family home into a trust, creating a legal entity that will own the property potentially indefinitely to ensure that it will always stay in the family. The intersection of trusts and taxes can be complicated, but working with a financial advisor will clarify relevant issues so you can make good decisions.
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown passes $37.8M 2022 budget with no real estate tax increase

NORRISTOWN — Members of the Norristown Municipal Council Tuesday adopted a nearly $37.8 million operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year. The balanced budget includes a real estate tax rate of 16 mills, which was unchanged from last year. The budget was approved with a unanimous vote. According to the...
SmartAsset

401(k) Inheritance Tax Rules: Estate Planning

Inheriting a 401(k) can add a wrinkle to your financial plan from a tax perspective. Under 401(k) inheritance tax rules, any assets passed on from one person to another are taxable. The rules for inheriting retirement plans, including workplace plans … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Inheritance Tax Rules: Estate Planning appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Next IRS check set to go out to millions of Americans on Monday

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department announced Friday that millions of American families will soon receive their advance child tax credit payment for the month of November. Low-income families who are not getting payments and have not filed a tax return can still get one, but they must sign up on IRS.gov by 10:59 p.m. Central Standard Time on Monday, Nov. 15.
SmartAsset

A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments

Investing in real estate can assist you in diversifying your investment portfolio by adding physical assets and providing you with a hedge against inflation. If you are a real estate investor, or if you aspire to become one, you will … Continue reading → The post A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
