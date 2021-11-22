TV Schedule

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gesine Prado and her husband, Ray, are celebrating the end of their first season on the local curling team by inviting the whole gang over for a party. Gesine makes her famous Baker's Roast Chicken with a side of Beer Gravy, plus Green Beans in Creamy Horseradish Sauce and Rock Scones....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Seasons#Tavern#Rock Scones#Italian#Bolognese Lasagne#La Dolce Vita#Berry Trifle#Low Country#Triple Chocolate Pie
