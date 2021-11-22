TV Schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fast-moving clipper system brings the potential for the first snowflakes of the season to the area. The real question is: how far east will the precipitation go? Saturday was frigid, with highs more typical of January than the end of November. Philadelphia and South Jersey have a chance at some flakes Sunday, but any activity would be light. No accumulation is expected. A dusting of snow is possible in Berks County and Lehigh Valley into mid-morning. The Poconos will see snow showers through the day and that will lead to the 1-2″ accumulation. As for temperatures, the Poconos will see the low 30s, while Philadelphia hits the upper 40s. Delaware and the Jersey Shore will get into the low 50s. MONDAY — Mostly Sunny, Cold and Blustery. High 43. TUESDAY — Partly Sunny and Still Cold. High 45. WEDNESDAY — Mostly Sunny and Chilly. December 1st. High 48.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO