TV Schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fast-moving clipper system brings the potential for the first snowflakes of the season to the area. The real question is: how far east will the precipitation go?
Saturday was frigid, with highs more typical of January than the end of November.
Philadelphia and South Jersey have a chance at some flakes Sunday, but any activity would be light. No accumulation is expected.
A dusting of snow is possible in Berks County and Lehigh Valley into mid-morning. The Poconos will see snow showers through the day and that will lead to the 1-2″ accumulation.
As for temperatures, the Poconos will see the low 30s, while Philadelphia hits the upper 40s. Delaware and the Jersey Shore will get into the low 50s.
MONDAY — Mostly Sunny, Cold and Blustery. High 43.
TUESDAY — Partly Sunny and Still Cold. High 45.
WEDNESDAY — Mostly Sunny and Chilly. December 1st. High 48.
