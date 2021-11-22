ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Community Thanksgiving dinner volunteers preparing for Thursday’s big meal

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation volunteers are busy preparing the food for Thursday’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“This afternoon we are slicing up about a thousand pounds of turkey,” said Myron Johnson, Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation Board member/turkey slicer. “Tomorrow we will start getting the Yams ready and Wednesday everything else. We are still collecting here at the Ag hall. We need green beans, yams, stuffing mix, instant potatoes, gravy mix, evaporated milk. These items can be brought to the Ag Hall. We are here from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.”

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner feeds 3,000 to 4,000 people each year. In the past, the Thanksgiving Dinner was held in Ag Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center. This year, the dinner is being prepared at Ag Hall but will be delivered instead of having people come to the hall.

“We are short about 10 drivers for Thursday, but otherwise we have enough volunteers,” said Johnson. “Topeka came through once again to help us out.”

To sign up for a volunteer spot, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0b4fabad2ba4f94-2021




