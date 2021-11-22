ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Rematch of the year: Everything that happened during Gonzaga and UCLA's last meeting

 5 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 1 seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will be facing off against the No. 2 seeded UCLA Bruins again in what is considered to be one of the most highly anticipated college basketball games of the year. The last time these two teams met was in April...

EWU denied top 8 seed in FCS Playoffs

CHENEY, Wash. — On the day following their 42-28 win against Portland State, the EWU Eagles football team were eagerly awaiting news of their FCS playoffs seed. The Eagles had been ranked in the top 8 for most of the season, so they had reason to be confident. The morning...
CHENEY, WA
Gonzaga legend Dan Dickau opens new basketball shooting facility in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Nov. 17 Dan Dickau will open the 19th Shoot 360 gym in the country. The facility features skills stations, shooting stations, a shortened basketball court, a viewing area for parents, and a conference room for various basketball activities. The stations incorporate high-tech tools to help users improve their craft.
SPOKANE, WA
CHIEFS BLOG: Chiefs see 3 games postponed due to COVID

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first month of the season for the Chiefs was dominated by the injury bug for Spokane as the team had lost 5 of its' top 9 forwards to long term injuries. With the team down much of their offensive fire power early on, the club has struggled out of the gates to a 3-7-2 start, leaving them tied for 4th in the U.S. division with rival Tri City. After failing to win any of their first 7 games at home, Spokane was hoping to get back in the win column as they were to head out on a 3 game road trip to Everett and Victoria. The meeting on Wednesday night in Everett was going to be the 4th straight between the two clubs, as the Silvertips had swept 3 in a row in Spokane. Two of those wins were by just one goal, both coming over the previous weekend with a 5-4 win Friday and a 2-1 victory Saturday. Everett had worked its way to a 13 point lead over the Chiefs in the division standings, so if Spokane was going to have any hopes of getting within striking distance of the Silvertips, they would need to find a way to win in Everett.
NHL
Spokane, WA
