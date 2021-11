KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families gathered at Shoreline Church Saturday morning, but it wasn't for service. Instead, they lined up in a drive-through event so entire families could get vaccinated for COVID-19. Now that federal health officials approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children, families could get vaccinated together. More than 600 people signed up for the event, and cars filled the church's parking lot with families rolling up their sleeves.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO