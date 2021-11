GRAND HAVEN, MI – An arrest warrant has been issued for a longtime school administrator who is accused of embezzlement and committing a computer crime. Brian Wheeler, a 56-year-old administrator for Grand Haven schools, is facing a felony arrest warrant for one count of embezzlement over $100,000, and one count of committing a crime with a computer, according to a news release from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

