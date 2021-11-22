Shawnee State University’s Campus Counseling Services releases 24/7 support system

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Campus Counseling Services (CCS) recently released a support system for current students to access any time of the day, wherever they are located. Launched early in the Autumn 2021 semester, the BearyWell program provides SSU students with a 24/7 telephone counseling service. Students can access a licensed counselor any time of day through the system.

Linda Koenig, SSU’s Director of Counseling, Health, & Accessibility Services, oversees the BearyWell Program. In her role, she works to make sure that mental health resources are available to all SSU students.

“I like to tell students that at Shawnee State, they get a health bundle,” said Koenig. “Part of that bundle is emotional support or linkage to the service needed if our team is unable to provide the level of type of care required on site.”

BearyWell offers SSU students additional support outside of the university’s CCS counselors. To access the 24/7 line, students can call 740-351-3608 and will be connected to a licensed counselor. Koenig encourages current students feeling overwhelmed in their classes, in their relationships, or in their day-to-day environments to use the free service.

In addition to its telephone service, BearyWell provides access to a Wellness Hub that includes articles and videos on mental health and wellness. Topics include resources on mental and emotional health, fitness and nutrition, academic performance, stress management and healthy relationships. Students can access these resources by selecting “Shawnee State University” at www.connectwellnesshub.com or by downloading CampusWell in their preferred app store.

CCS offers free individual counseling, crisis services, medication management, psychoeducational groups, and case management on campus. SSU Counselors are licensed in Ohio and Kentucky and are able to see students located in both states via telehealth if desired. The office also offers peer support through the Peer Drop-in Center located in the Administrative Annex on campus.

Shawnee State University’s Campus Counseling Services is located in Hatcher Hall at 1001 4th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more about Campus Counseling Services on campus, visit www.shawnee.edu.