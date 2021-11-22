ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Shawnee State University’s Campus Counseling Services releases 24/7 support system

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Campus Counseling Services (CCS) recently released a support system for current students to access any time of the day, wherever they are located. Launched early in the Autumn 2021 semester, the BearyWell program provides SSU students with a 24/7 telephone counseling service. Students can access a licensed counselor any time of day through the system.

Linda Koenig, SSU’s Director of Counseling, Health, & Accessibility Services, oversees the BearyWell Program. In her role, she works to make sure that mental health resources are available to all SSU students.

“I like to tell students that at Shawnee State, they get a health bundle,” said Koenig. “Part of that bundle is emotional support or linkage to the service needed if our team is unable to provide the level of type of care required on site.”

BearyWell offers SSU students additional support outside of the university’s CCS counselors. To access the 24/7 line, students can call 740-351-3608 and will be connected to a licensed counselor. Koenig encourages current students feeling overwhelmed in their classes, in their relationships, or in their day-to-day environments to use the free service.

In addition to its telephone service, BearyWell provides access to a Wellness Hub that includes articles and videos on mental health and wellness. Topics include resources on mental and emotional health, fitness and nutrition, academic performance, stress management and healthy relationships. Students can access these resources by selecting “Shawnee State University” at www.connectwellnesshub.com or by downloading CampusWell in their preferred app store.

CCS offers free individual counseling, crisis services, medication management, psychoeducational groups, and case management on campus. SSU Counselors are licensed in Ohio and Kentucky and are able to see students located in both states via telehealth if desired. The office also offers peer support through the Peer Drop-in Center located in the Administrative Annex on campus.

Shawnee State University’s Campus Counseling Services is located in Hatcher Hall at 1001 4th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more about Campus Counseling Services on campus, visit www.shawnee.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The new Omicron variant is a pandemic gut check

(CNN) — The emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant feels like a pandemic gut check. Scientists have long known that the world would see emerging coronavirus variants. Viruses mutate constantly. But when South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant, which appears to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Black Friday shopping in stores drops 28 percent from pre-pandemic levels

Traffic at retail stores on Black Friday dropped 28.3 percent compared with 2019 levels, as shoppers shifted more of their spending online and kicked off their shopping earlier in the year, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions. Traffic was up 47.5 percent compared with year-ago levels, Sensormatic said. This...
RETAIL
CBS News

Made in America: Small Business Saturday

Today is " Small Business Saturday” — a day when consumers are encouraged to do holiday shopping at small, locally-owned stores and businesses. In a shopping season when so many items are stuck at sea, holiday gifts that were manufactured in the United States can still be found. Michelle Miller has the details.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Portsmouth, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Education
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Portsmouth#Mental Health#Nutrition#Peer Support#Ccs#Bearywell#The Bearywell Program#Wellness Hub#Campuswell#Psychoeducational Groups#Ssu Counselors
CBS News

Group of 20-30 robbers swarm Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
MINNESOTA STATE
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
3K+
Followers
132
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy