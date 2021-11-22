ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville Chili Cookoff raises funds through United Way to help community people with various issues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Raising funds through the United Way event takes place every year, these funds help people in the community with various issues.

Hundreds of people show up for the event and together have raised $3,000 – they are having a silent auction.

“This event is so important it shows that citizens care about the community,” Dwain Cooper President/CEO United Way. “We raised a little over around $3,000 worth of silent auction items. So we are hoping we can raise quite a bit of funds for the United Way,” Jessica Blackwell Event Organizer.

The Greenville Chili Cookoff usually has just desserts, but this year they also have a grill, television, gift baskets, etc. to raise additional funds.

