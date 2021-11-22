ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alsip, IL

One Person Dead After Alsip Fire

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 5 days ago
ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead after a fire swept through an apartment building in Alsip.

At 10:42 a.m., the Alsip Fire Department was called to the building at 12559 Alpine Rd. and found flames had erupted on both sides of the first and second floors.

The fire department was notified that people might be trapped in one of the apartments, and rescued one person from the first floor. But that person, reportedly a woman, later died at the scene.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday afternoon.

