ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida AD Releases Statement About Gators Coaching Search

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bwsup_0d4D2f0G00

The team parted ways with Dan Mullen over the weekend.

Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin issued a statement explaining the decision to fire coach Dan Mullen .

Stricklin pledged to "attract a candidate who can sustain high-level success for a long time." and touted Florida's academic and athletic success, "fertile recruiting ground" in the state, and the Heavener Football Training Center, which is set to open this spring.

"There is no timetable for our search, but we are going to move as quickly as possible," Stricklin said. "We want to take the time we need to get the right coach who has high expectations and big aspirations that match the University of Florida, while casting a vision and getting others to buy into that vision, resulting in sustained success over a long period of time."

Mullen was a senior associate athletic director at Mississippi State when the school hired Mullen to lead the football program. He eventually landed the head job in Starkville and became the Florida athletic director in 2016. There, he hired Mullen, Florida's offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer, to return to Gainesville as head coach.

Mullen won 21 games in his first two years with the Gators and took home the SEC East in 2020.

Things took a turn in Dec. 2020 with a 37–34 loss to LSU, which was the first of three straight to end the season. This year, the team is 5–6.

Florida enters a very competitive offseason for coaching hires. More than a dozen jobs have opened up including spots at other major programs like LSU, USC, and Washington. There will be plenty of competition for some of the top candidates.

"I will always cherish the two National Championships we won during my time at UF, along with the past three New Year's Six Bowls to name a few," Mullen said in a letter to the Florida community after his dismissal. "The program has a bright future ahead with the young talent on the team and the new football facility that will be finished next spring. My family and I thank you for the honor of being your Head Football Coach. Go Gators!"

Greg Knox, the team's special teams coordinator and running backs coach, will serve as interim head coach against Florida State this weekend. Both teams are playing for bowl eligibility on Saturday.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Florida Gators, head over to All Gators .

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Florida coaching search: Why Paul Finebaum is 'suspicious' of Billy Napier

Louisiana head football coach Billy Napier is one of several high-profile names attached to Florida's coaching search after the decision on Dan Mullen, but Paul Finebaum believes the smoke does not necessarily result in fire for the Gators. Napier has SEC ties after serving under Nick Saban's staff at Alabama and reportedly turned down opportunities at Mississippi State and South Carolina during the 2020 coaching cycle.
FLORIDA STATE
Gatorsports.com

Florida football: Current Gators, former players want next coach to keep Nick Savage

Sweeping staff changes are coming to the Florida football program following the firing of fourth-year coach Dan Mullen. UF running backs coach and special teams coordinator Greg Knox will serve as the interim coach for the regular-season finale Saturday against rival Florida State. Knox is one of just three assistants who’s been on staff since 2018, along with wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and linebackers coach Christian Robinson.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gatorsports.com

Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen isn't too happy with his defense against Samford; Twitter reacts

The Florida Gators defense is off to a rough start against BCS opponent Samford, who has already scored three touchdowns in the Swamp in the first quarter. Gators head coach Dan Mullen has already made his feelings known. With the Bulldogs driving close to the Florida goal line, Mullen interrupted a defensive huddle and made it perfectly clear he's not happy with what's happening.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Knox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#College Football#The University Of Florida#Sec#Lsu#Usc
Sporting News

Why did Florida fire Dan Mullen? Explaining Gators' coaching change following Missouri loss

The Dan Mullen era in Florida has come to an end. Florida has parted ways with Mullen, who took over as the coach in Gainesville in 2018. The final straw in a disappointing 2021 campaign came on Saturday, when the Gators lost 24-23 at Missouri in overtime. That followed a dismal performance in Week 11 in which Florida beat 3-5 FCS opponent Samford 70-52. The Bulldogs scored 42 points at the half, which is the most points surrendered by a Florida defense in the history of the program.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida's next coach? Fans weigh in on the Gators next head coach

Dan Mullen was fired on Sunday, and it didn’t take long for fans and media to zero in on a specific candidate: Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss. While several names were mentioned, including former Oklahoma coach and Florida defensive coordinator Bob Stoops, Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell and Louisiana coach Billy Napier.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Gators Fall to Missouri Tigers in Overtime 24-23, Head Coach Dan Mullen’s Future in Serious Doubt

ABOVE VIDEO: The Gators (5-6, 2-6) dropped their fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference game Saturday, this time on a two-point conversion in the first overtime that earned Missouri (6-5, 3-4) bowl eligibility and left the Gators needing a victory at home next weekend against Florida State to become bowl eligible. GAINESVILLE,...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Dan Mullen fired: Florida may look at Kentucky coach Mark Stoops to replace Gators coach, per CFB insider

Now that Florida parted ways with head coach Dan Mullen, yet another large college football job is vacant. As for what's next for the Gators, The Athletic and Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman thinks an in-division coach might be the answer. Feldman said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops could be an option as the next Gators head coach.
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy