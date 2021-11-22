Upstate man arrested following accidental shooting that killed a child

An Upstate man has been charged in a shooting incident that killed a 4 year old child back on November 7th. Today, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 49 year old, Jonathan Jeremy Groves. He’s charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a gun by a felon.

The Sheriff’s Office says Groves mishandled the gun, it went off and a bullet hit two children, killing one. The other child shot in the incident is still hospitalized in critical condition.