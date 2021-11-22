ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speed cushions installed along Spencer Street to slow traffic in east valley

By Rocky Nash
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Speed cushions have been installed along Spencer Street in the east valley to slow traffic down in the area.

County Commissioner Tick Segerblom unveiled new ‘speed cushions’ Monday morning.

The speed cushions are similar to speed bumps but generally narrower and longer.

Speeds bumps are generally not used in unincorporated Clark County, as they can slow down emergency response vehicles. However, the speed cushions are installed in a manner that allows emergency vehicles to keep their wheels on the regular, flat pavement as they drive along the street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifGFo_0d4D2G8D00
Courtesy: Clark County Office of Public Communications

“These new speed cushions are intended to slow down traffic in this heavily residential area, and make the road safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and everyone who uses this road,” Segerblom said.

During the past two weeks, twelve pairs of speed cushions have been installed along Spencer Street between Twain Avenue and Seneca Drive, Nahatan Way. This part of the county is within Commission District E, which is represented by Commissioner Segerblom.

The installation is a pilot project to see what the actual impacts are to traffic and the neighborhood.

The speed cushions are attached to the road in a manner that makes it easier to remove them if necessary.

