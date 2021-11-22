ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW Rampage Viewership, Rating Sees A Boost On 11/19/21

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 5 days ago

The viewership for AEW Rampage was up ahead of Thanksgiving week. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports AEW Rampage on November 19 drew 556,000 viewers. This number is up from last week, which drew 515,000 viewers. Last week, the show scored...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Provides Update On Triple H’s Condition

During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said. Stephanie McMahon...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
ComicBook

Nia Jax Reveals Her Post-WWE Ring Name

WWE has released around 80 wrestlers from its roster this year along, which is still mind-blowing at times. One of those affected by the cut was Nia Jax, and while she addressed her release previously, we didn't know what her new ring name would be. That's changed though as Jax has updated her official website and revealed the changes and new name on social media, and Jax will now be going by Lina Fanene, which is a slightly shortened version of her full name Savelina Fanene. Fanene's current bio also says formerly Nia Jax of WWE & E! Total Divas, but she hasn't listed any email for bookings in that bio, at least not yet. You can see the post below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Injured WWE Superstar Walking With Crutches

Injured WWE Superstar Bayley took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her walking with crutches. Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on July 15. At the time, she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months. Bayley suffered the injury while she was chain wrestling with another WWE Superstar at the Performance Center. As per reports, her “knee popped” as a result of the freak accident. Bayley and the other wrestler were reportedly participating in mandatory training sessions that were set up to prepare for WWE’s return to touring.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Gunn
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why The Fan Attacked Seth Rollins At WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured some interesting segments but when it was all said and done everyone was talking about the fan who attacked Seth Rollins. The fan, who has been identified as Elisah Spencer, tackled Seth Rollins to the ground before security broke it up, and he has since been charged with Attempted Assault, and Attempted Violation of Arts and Cultural Affairs (Disrupting a Live Sporting Event).
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/12 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy, Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Excalibur, Taz, and Ricky Starks. Jungle Boy made his way down the ramp by himself, then ran into the ring to attack Fish as the bell rang. Jungle Boy continued his onslaught on Fish as the crowd chanted his name. Fish caught a boot to the face, then Jungle Boy tried to springboard off the top rope, but Jungle Boy yanked him down. Jungle Boy rolled to the outside and Fish followed.
WWE
411mania.com

Hulk Hogan Shares New Pic, Says He’s Down to ‘9th Grade Weight’

Hulk Hogan shared a new photo of himself and noted that he’s managed to drop a significant amount of weight. The wrestling icon posted to his Facebook account and shared a photo in which he says he’s “Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother”. Ric Flair noted on his...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Combat#Wwe Smackdown
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Rampage Fast National Ratings Drop Before Full Gear

The fast national ratings for yesterday’s AEW Rampage drew 480,000 viewers, according to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast. This is down 13.7% from last week’s show, which averaged 556,000 viewers in the fast nationals. Typically, these numbers are 3%-7% higher when the final ratings come out on Monday.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 11.12.21

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho. It’s the go home show for Full Gear but we still might get some changes, or at least a hard sell, for the show. Dynamite did that very well this week but maybe a bit more could make it even better. I’m not sure what to expect here, though Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy in a lumberjack match is certainly a thing. Let’s get to it.
WWE
umlconnector.com

“Danger in Numbers” AEW Rampage Recap

(Photo courtesy of LAtimes.com) The show opened with Jungle Boy Jack Perry’s entrance, ready and impatient to get his hands on shoot fighter Bobby Fish. In the early goings, Perry starts making some mistakes, his relative inexperience showing weakness. After Perry botches a dive attack off the ropes, Fish targets the shoulder Perry landed on. Perry struggles against the odds, but Fish maintains control. It takes a late-game reversal and desperate submission attempt combined with concussing strikes for Perry to instantly close it out.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Talks AEW Rampage Ratings, TNT’s Thoughts On Show, Time Slot Change?

As noted, Tony Khan took part in a media scrum after the AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday night. In addition to the notes from the scrum we already published here on the website, the AEW President also spoke about the numbers for Rampage on TNT, what the network thinks of the show, possibly changing the time slot and more.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership For 11/16/21

This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 574,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week’s that did 603,000. The show did a dismal 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from last week’s 0.15 demo rating. For the second straight week, this...
WWE
Popculture

Eric Bischoff Shares Update on Hulk Hogan's Health

Eric Bischoff just shared the latest health update on Hulk Hogan. The former WWE personality and WCW executive talked about Hogan on his 83 Weeks podcast and said Hogan is doing everything he can to stay as healthy as possible. This comes on the heels of Ric Flair sharing his update on Hogan.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

AEW RAMPAGE HITS & MISSES 11/19: Allin and Gunn get sloppy in the opener, Bobby Fish looks good in main event, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The match itself was slow with lots of stalling and weak offense from Billy Gunn. Far slower than is tolerable for even a “less high spots, more psychology” match. While Gunn looks incredible for his age, I’ve seen him move better and his offense look crisper in Dark matches. I think the announcers did emphasize that Gunn was training for a body-building competition, so perhaps he didn’t want to endure any sudden movements tonight.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Rampage Spoiler Results For November 19th, 2021

AEW brought a live show to TNT this week, but Dynamite took place directly afterward. This is your official spoiler warning as if the title of this article wasn’t a big enough sign. AEW aired a big episode of Dynamite this week and then they announced three big matches for...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy