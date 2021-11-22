Man in GoFundMe scam pleads guilty to federal charge

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Thomas Fattorusso, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (“IRS-CI”) New York Field Office, and Keith Kruskall, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the New York Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), today announced that defendant JORDAN SUDBERG pled guilty to tax evasion for the calendar years 2015 through 2017, in connection with false deductions from a scheme involving his issuance of hundreds of business checks falsely purporting to be payments for business services, which he provided in exchange for cash to a black market money exchange network. As part of his plea SUDBERG agreed to pay $551,660 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”), and forfeit an additional $243,257. SUDGERG pled guilty today before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty.

LAW ・ 4 DAYS AGO