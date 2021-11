Astralis opens Fortnite team and signs Danish standout Th0masHD. Danish esports organization — Astralis — officially entered the world of competitive Fortnite earlier today. The brand best known for its presence in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been around since 2016. Previously, Astralis was one of the few marquee esports teams that went without a Fortnite division for the last four years. That has all changed following the signing of ten-time Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) finalist Thomas “Th0masHD” Høxbro Davidsen.

