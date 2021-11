Several campus members weigh in on their Thanksgiving traditions. You get to the relative's house that opens their home for Thanksgiving dinner, and it may still be slightly warm outside. You're sitting there and everyone is laughing and catching up. There may be some family in the kitchen still helping or cooking Thanksgiving dinner. For some families, dinner may be early or late, an hour ahead, or two hours behind. Either way, the food will get done, and everyone is going for the Mac ‘n’ Cheese, and it is a race against everyone else. You've probably had two plates at this point, and the next thing on the Thanksgiving agenda is taking a nap, but first, you have to get home and beat the cold.

