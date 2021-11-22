ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny: I Was Ready For WWE Fans To Hate Me

By Jeremy Lambert
 5 days ago

Bad Bunny expected WWE fans to dislike him. When Bad Bunny was announced as a performer for the 2021 Royal Rumble, some fans wondered just who the rapper was. Following his performance, Bad Bunny remained on WWE television, eventually ended up in a...

wrestlinginc.com

Bad Bunny Says He “Needed” WWE During The Pandemic

Rapper and former WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny made an appearance this week on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. During the conversation, he spoke about his run in WWE while also noting his favorite wrestlers were Triple H and The Undertaker. Initially, Bad Bunny said his collaborations with other...
WWE
Rolling Stone

Bad Bunny Was at His Punkiest for ‘Maldita Pobreza’ Performance at Latin Grammys

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny went full rock star as he closed out the 2021 Latin Grammys with a performance of his alt-driven anthem “Maldita Pobreza.” “Maldita Pobreza,” which drew similarities to the music of Argentine rock band Enanitos Verdes when it came out, is from El Último Tour Del Mundo — an album that saw Bad Bunny lean deep into edgy rock sounds.  Bad Bunny was backed by a live band and, to make the performance even more punk, the stage was set ablaze with flames. It was a reminder that Bad Bunny continues to be an out-of-the-box artist who...
MUSIC
