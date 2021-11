MALIBU, Calif. – South Dakota State's (17-4-1) season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA College Cup at the hands of No. 4 seeded Pepperdine (16-3-1). The Waves started fast and didn't look back as they put away the Jackrabbits, 7-1. Cece Limongi scored the lone goal for the Jackrabbits, her eighth of the season and the 11th of her career. Maya Hansen and Teani Arakawa assisted on the goal.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO