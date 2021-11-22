ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Labels Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich as 'Special'

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised owner Roman Abramovich ahead of the side's Champions League clash against Juventus.

The Blues will face the Serie A giants on matchday five of the competition at Stamford Bridge, with the possibility of the Russian-Israeli owner being in attendance.

He was spotted at the west London stadium on Sunday for the first time since 2018, with the belief that he may attend the crucial fixture on Tuesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ay3J5_0d4CyxcG00
IMAGO / PanoramiC

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Tuchel commented on the owner's presence in the capital in recent days as he said: "First of all I have to say I do not know if he is in London at the moment and will be tomorrow so that answers the question if I have met him, no.

"Is he a special owner? I think first and most important, he is a huge football fan. He is in love with the game, with the details.

"He wants to know everything about what’s going on here in Cobham and we keep him informed and keep him posted because he has a genuine interest and love for the game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6ANc_0d4CyxcG00
Kobi Gideon/Israel’s Government Press Office via AP

Abramovich became the Blues owner back in 2003 and has helped to deliver success to the club ever since. Chelsea have won 17 major trophies during his reign, including five Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

Tuchel added: "This is the most important and makes things very special. I have a feeling it’s about this.

"He wants for this, to be entertained, to be competitive and he wants to have the right attitude on the pitch. This is what he created here, it’s amazing. We are blessed to enjoy our time here in this club and to keep on progressing.”

More Chelsea Coverage

